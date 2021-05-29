Key West is losing another senior staffer to the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.
On the heels of former City Manager Greg Veliz leaving to take a job at FKAA, Assistant City Attorney George Wallace is doing the same. Wallace resigned earlier this week but will stay in his job until the end of July. He was first hired as assistant city attorney in March 2016.
“George has been an excellent attorney for the city. He’ll be a tremendous asset to the Aqueduct and goes with my blessing,” said City Attorney Shawn Smith.
The reason for the departure was the same, in part, as Veliz’: money.
“I think it is $150,000,” Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin said about the salary FKAA will pay Wallace. “He was making $118,000 here.”
Key West has been struggling over the past few years to compete with Monroe County agencies and private businesses to retain staff in multiple departments. The city is known for paying lower salaries to its staff comparatively. Former Key West Building Department Director Ron Wampler left to take a job with All Aspects, Inc., a private building services company. He took over his old city job responsibilities as a consultant last week when All Aspects was hired to temporarily provide chief building officer services after the sudden retirement of Building Director Terrence Justice.
“We simply could not compete at this time with the salary they [FKAA] offered. We will look to replace his position as it is important to the functioning of this office,” Smith said about Wallace.
“I wouldn’t think he will be the last one. It is unfortunate for us,” said McLauchlin, adding, “It’s a frustrating thing.”
Wallace had been working closely with the city’s Planning Department for the last several years.
The city is currently working with an outside consultant on a comprehensive staff salary study to see how much less it may be paying compared to other governmental and private competitors in the Florida Keys. McLauchlin said the study should be done by the end of June, in time for recommended salary increases to be included in the 2021-22 fiscal year budget that begins Oct. 1.
“We’ll have to phase it in,” she said, referring to potentially multiple salary bumps. “We can’t do all the raises at one time.”