Key West City Commissioners began laying the groundwork for replacing departing City Attorney Shawn Smith at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin and Human Resources Director Samantha Farist brought forth the job description, possible search area and proposed timeline for discussion by commissioners. The job description has not been updated since it was used to lure Smith away from the Monroe County School District in 2006.
Commissioners decided to provide questions, comments and suggestions about the job description, search area and search committee to city staff by Friday, Nov. 18.
“I think we obviously want to look at the Florida Bar,” said Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman. “We don’t want people applying who aren’t licensed in Florida.”
Rather than conducting a lengthy search, Commissioner Billy Wardlow posited promoting from within, suggesting Assistant City Attorney Ron Ramsingh — assuming he was interested in the job.
“I am a big believer in hiring from within and saving us a lengthy search,” said Wardlow. “I believe we could even appoint one, like we did with the City Manager position.”
Following a brief discussion, commissioners decided to vote on finalized search plans at their Dec. 6 meeting.
The final award of the construction contract for the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter (KOTS) received another delay of four to six months, due to a request from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity requesting a second environmental study for the project.
“Hopefully by April 2023, we will be able to award the contract,” said McLauchlin in her report. “We will have all of the needs for the temporary structure on hand hopefully after the first of the year.”
Commissioners also received an update on efforts to purchase a new software package to help code enforcement pursue illegal vacation rentals across the island.
“I saw the demonstration today and am very excited about what this will allow us to do,” said McLauchlin.
The software is designed to search for advertisements across multiple vacation rental websites, then compare them to legal rental properties within city databases. Once possible illegal rentals are identified, code enforcement will then conduct undercover operations to bring code violations forward. The city has already budgeted for an additional code enforcement officer to assist.
“That is exciting that we can find these people who are renting illegally, then go after them with the undercover piece,” said Kaufman. “We will finally have some teeth to the enforcement.”
McLauchlin said she believes the software will be up and running by February.
Commissioners also received an update from Dr. Jonathan Gueverra on the status of The College of the Florida Keys.
“We have a considerable increase in the number of programs that we offer,” said Gueverra. “Part of that is because of our ongoing work to discover what the needs of our community are.”
Guevara also highlighted current areas of collaboration with the city, including water monitoring projects, and cooperation with first responders and law enforcement for classes and academies that help keep the local ranks stocked.
Guevara also updated commissioners on the college’s planned charter high school status. Originally intended for 11th and 12th grades, the program is now slated to cater to students starting from ninth grade
“This will be problem-based learning, not ‘book learning’” said Gueverra. “If you look back to after Hurricane Irma, we couldn’t find people that could do HVAC work, or electrical work. These are the kinds of things this school will serve as a pathway to careers.”
Guevara is also working on the college’s new five-year strategic plan and is planning a stakeholder meeting for the public from Key Largo to Key West to offer its input.
“We currently have 100 students living on campus, and our residence hall is full through August of 2023,” said Gueverra. “The state has given us permission to build for another 240 students and 25 employee housing units. We hope to get to that as soon as we find the resources for it.”
The college is looking to the city for financial support through its land trust to help build the new housing units, with the 25 employee units qualifying as affordable housing. He also touted the additional students as prospective employees in Key West that won’t be living in the community and driving up rents at a time that affordable workforce housing is at crisis levels.
“I think this is a great idea, because we need the housing, I would like to see you ask for more than 25 employee units,” said Sam Kaufman. “And growing the apprenticeships in the city is a big help to us, because we have the openings.”
Kaufman cited a current new-hire for the city in the auto pool as a mechanic.
“I believe we are already seeing the impacts of this.”
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston agreed.
“I think it is fascinating that you have plans to build housing that doesn’t impact our community and bypasses our BPAS and ROGO permitting processes,” she said. “That is fantastic.”
The college is hoping to begin the permitting and design process early next year.