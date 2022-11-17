Key West City Commissioners began laying the groundwork for replacing departing City Attorney Shawn Smith at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 15.

City of Key West Seal

City Manager Patti McLauchlin and Human Resources Director Samantha Farist brought forth the job description, possible search area and proposed timeline for discussion by commissioners. The job description has not been updated since it was used to lure Smith away from the Monroe County School District in 2006.