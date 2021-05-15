While it is too soon to know whether property taxes will increase in the upcoming Key West fiscal year, which begins Oct. 1, so far the numbers are looking positive, according to city Budget Director Mark Finigan.
The first step of the summer-long budget planning process began recently, with presentations from each department head laying out their anticipated needs in fiscal 2021-22 as well as their wish lists. Those presentations will end on June 3, with Finigan, interim City Manager Patti McLaughlin and other city officials then taking a knife to department requests. City commissioners will hold workshops on the budget July 21-23, setting a tentative millage rate, and two public hearings will be held on Sept. 8 and Sept. 20.
The next fiscal year budget depends in part on how revenues and expenses are coming in in the current budget. So far, Finigan said, most are proceeding as projected.
“Finance has basically done a deep dive into every account. There are no real surprises with the exception of a few that I see in this year’s fiscal budget,” he told city commissioners recently.
There is continuing good news, as sales tax and parking revenues continue to run at or over pre-pandemic levels. As a result, the city, as of February, has booked $667,000 more than what it expected from sales tax and another $813,000 above projections from parking revenue. That extra money will help going into fiscal 2021-22.
But Finigan has some concerns, as well, going into the next fiscal year. There are several unknown, additional expenses that will impact the budget, including salary increases for the city’s three unions, which include police and fire; whether tourism revenue will continue to grow as domestic and international travel destinations reopen; and how much deferred maintenance and postponed departmental vehicle replacements costs will roll over into 2022-21.
McLaughlin said there are other big-ticket items that commissioners will need to decide whether to fund in the upcoming budget. Those include the planned Mallory Square redevelopment, adding back the 32 staff positions that were suspended last year in the early months after COVID-19 hit, and the strategic plan, which is under development. The first three priorities on the plan are expanding affordable housing, combating sea level rise and increasing the cleanliness of the city.
“That’s not just cleaning the streets. Maybe we need a street sweeper. Maybe we need more trash cans,” McLaughlin said. “That all will impact the bottom line of a budget.”
“There are several elements of [the strategic plan] that will require financial inputs into the budget that we will need to account for,” Finigan said.
Another potential, large additional cost could come from the staff salary and classification study currently being done by an outside consultant. Uncompetitive salaries are leading some city employees to change jobs to work for Monroe County or other municipal governments. That has made it difficult for Key West to hire new or even retain existing staff.
“We’ve got some work to do with our pay scale,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “We took a look at our lowest paid staff a few years ago but then we stopped.”
“That’s a huge part of this,” McLaughlin said about how potential across-the-board departmental salary increases could affect budget planning.
A 2014 study done by Evergreen Solutions, the Tallahassee-based company that is also doing the current salary evaluation, found that two-thirds of the Key West’s 460 workers were significantly underpaid as compared to comparable salary ranges at other public sector entities. The 2014 study also found that 44 City Hall job classifications affecting 54 employees needed to be adjusted in order to resolve inconsistencies related to job requirements. The cost to change those job classifications was approximately $75,000 in 2014.