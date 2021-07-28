Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, City Commissioners, City Manager Patti McLauchlin and others spent three days last week hunkered down at City Hall, working on the city’s budget for 2021-22.
Johnston said the class and compensation survey the city did this year — which revealed significant inequities in salaries for city employees — was one of the most significant areas explored.
She noted that the city loses employees to other entities such as Monroe County and the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority because compensation dollar figures aren’t competitive enough.
“We lose employees, and it’s really hard to retain them,” Johnston said in an interview with The Key West Citizen. “We have 525 employees, and we’re $1.8 million on the low side to bring them up to where they are competitively paid.
“Unfortunately, this is coming after (pandemic-plagued) 2020, and we’re just building back our economy.”
She said the exact dollar figure for salary upgrades in the new budget plan is “unknown” at this time.
McLauchlin, noted Johnston, worked with Evergreen Solutions in analyzing the situation. According to its website, http://www.consultevergreen.com, the company works with public sector entities “so they can better serve their employees, stakeholders and constituents.”
Johnston said the proposed budget will be discussed at either the Aug. 3 or Aug. 20 City Commission meetings, adding that it was too early to place a dollar total on the budget.
“There are still too many variations to have that total,” she said. “And the biggest one is the salary compensation. But it will be approved by Sept. 20, and we also have to have our millage rate finalized.”
Johnston said 13 new city positions were “requested at the city manager’s direction” and will be part of that budget. Two city positions were eliminated.
She noted that $400,000 is in a “placeholder” for the revitalization of the Poinciana Gardens Assisted/Independent living facility, a low-income senior citizen housing development.
However, the Monroe County Commission at its recent meeting discussed a proposed agreement that would call for the county, the city and the Housing Authority to partner on the facility for the next three years, according to County Administrator Roman Gastesi.
The county pledged $600,000 a year for the next three years, with each entity expected to pledge the same amount.
The city agreed last year to give the KWHA what it hoped was a one-time $400,000 grant toward Poinciana Gardens. The county and the housing authority each also kicked in $400,000 to subsidize the $1.25 million annual budget annual deficit Poinciana Gardens is under.
However, Johnston and city commissioners said the city could not probably afford to kick in more than $400,000 a year and they remained adamant the county take over the facility.
If a deal is not reached, city Housing Authority representatives said they will be forced to close the facility.
“This is both of our responsibilities,” City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley told The Key West Citizen after the meeting. “The county should step up and take it over because they are tasked with social services by the state Legislature.”
Despite that, Johnston remained optimistic.
“We also identified new revenue sources and reoccurring revenue,” said Johnston, adding that current revenue sources also must be retained for an effective budget. “That will impact our guests more than the locals.”
City and county leaders will meet next week to further discuss senior living facility.
Staff and commission members discussed $3 million in new revenue sources for continued comment prior to the commission’s final public budget hearing Sept. 23.
Johnston noted other highlights from the three-day meetings:
• Created a new fund to focus on adaptation and sustainability. This fund will focus on the importance of sea level rise mitigation projects.
• All previous positions suspended due to COVID-19 will be released.
• There was $1.5 million funded for new street paving and sidewalks.
• McLauchlin, City Commissioner Greg Davila and Finance Director Mark Finigan will meet with Monroe County and Housing Authority representatives to negotiate a three-year funding plan at Poinciana Gardens to keep the facility operational and on a path to self-sustainment.
• Recommended housing assistance in the form of $200,000 for the Key West Homebuyer assistance program; $50,000 for Habitat for Humanity to repair low-income homes; and a $75,000 match for AH Monroe to create transitional housing.
• Assumes a 4% increase to base pay for general employees, police and fire.
• Capital projects will include Duval Street revitalization, Mallory Square improvements, Bayview Park renovations, Berg and Kitso boardwalks, Martin Luther King Jr. pool repairs, Clinton Square Pocket Park improvements, George Mira field upgrades and Jose Marti Drive engineering designs.