A special meeting called by the Key West Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors to discuss the continued employment of executive vice president Scott Atwell was abruptly canceled Friday morning.
According to sources who asked not to be identified, the meeting was canceled after a story about Atwell’s possible firing was published on The Key West Citizen’s website Thursday and picked up by U.S. 1 Radio in its Friday morning news program. After those stories ran, multiple Chamber members began calling with questions about the executive board’s earlier vote of "no confidence" in Atwell. The special meeting was then canceled.
The Chamber’s executive board, a smaller offshoot from the full board of directors that makes many of the decisions on Chamber operations, had earlier issued the vote of no confidence in Atwell after an annual review. Atwell was hired at the Chamber in January.
Friday’s special session was to provide a hearing for the full Chamber board to hear details of the no confidence vote, then a 30-minute presentation from Atwell. The executive board was expected to issue a final ruling after that on whether Atwell would remain in his position. According to some members, Atwell had been asked earlier to resign but refused.
Chamber Executive Board President Greg Sullivan did not return a call for comment from The Citizen. However, one Chamber member, who asked not to be identified, said many members were dismayed at the executive board’s action because Atwell was perceived as opening communications between the Chamber, its members and the Key West community.
“I think it’s a really, really bad move. I think it’s three steps backwards,” the member said about the possibility Atwell would be fired.
Atwell was born and raised in Key West before leaving for college and then a 35-year career; first as a television sportscaster in Tallahassee, then a series of jobs at Florida State University in the same town, ending up as the university’s chief alumni officer. In November 2019, he and his family moved back to Key West when he was hired to take the top staff position at the Chamber.
His experience as a news reporter and belief that better communications with the community could benefit both the Chamber and Key West residents may have led to a clash with some Chamber board members, who traditionally have preferred to keep Chamber decisions, operations and lobbying efforts on issues of interest to the local business community behind closed doors.
The Citizen interviewed Atwell in January when he first began in the position. When asked why he moved back to Key West to take the job, he said his career in the media and his experience as a seasoned communications expert seemed like a good fit with the Chamber.
“No. 1, I figured out [Chamber EVP] was so similar to my alumni job. You have a board of directors, members, volunteers you manage, communications, external relations,” Atwell said in the January interview. “No. 2 was to come back. We have a plot in the Key West Cemetery. Why wait until I die? I can be closer to friends now and make a difference in the community.”