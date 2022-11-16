Key West City Commissioners rated City Attorney Shawn Smith consistently as “Exceeds Job Standards” or “Outstanding” in evaluations of his job performance reviewed by The Citizen.
Smith abruptly resigned last week after receiving one highly critical evaluation — from Key West Mayor Teri Johnston.
Commissioners and the mayor rank the City Attorney on a scale ranging from 1 to 5, with 1 being “Unsatisfactory,” 2 “Needs Improvement, 3 “Meets Job,” 4 “Exceeds Job Standard,” and 5 “Outstanding.”
The ratings are given across various categories: City Commission and Board Relationships; Legal Research and Review; Communication and Quality/Quantity of Work; Personal Traits; and Litigation/Administrative Proceedings. In addition, evaluators can provide free-form comments for a summary rating, future goals and objectives, and general comments.
Smith consistently rated in the high 4s and 5s from commissioners, with composite scores rounded up to the next category.
In her evaluation, Johnson rated Smith a 2.8 overall, saying he “Meets Job Standard.”
However, the free-form comments commissioners were allowed to make on the evaluations stood out the most.
The one area that seemed to be of common interest to most was finishing up negotiations for Admiral’s Cut, a 50-foot gap in Key West Harbor that would unify the path around the Historic Key West Waterfront.
In her evaluation, which mainly consisted of 5s, Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover listed as a future goal: “Finalize(ing) negotiations with Walsh Family on Admiral’s Cut.”
Commissioner Sam Kaufman, also an attorney, rated Smith as “Outstanding,” commenting: “This city attorney works diligently to carry out the duties of his office and effectively represents the city, the mayor and each commissioner.”
Kaufman listed several goals for Smith: “1) Assist the Planning Department in its goals consistent with the Strategic Plan related to LDR revisions to promote affordable housing; 2) Assist with all affordable housing projects; 3) Negotiate or litigate a resolution to Admiral’s Cut access; 4) Work with county and other partners to strengthen emergency management procedures.”
Clayton Lopez, who was partly responsible for luring Smith to the city from the Monroe County School Board 16 years ago, rated Smith as “Outstanding.” He did not list any objectives, preferring to focus on what he saw as an issue throughout City Hall.
“Before anything else can be addressed or approached, we (all of us in this city’s leadership) should work harder at improving our intercommunications (in all directions … back and forth … up and down the chain) before we can utilize the gifts all of us bring to the table. Then I will list specific goals not already being worked on.”
Smith earned a nearly perfect score from Commissioner Jimmy Weekly, receiving only a single 4 in the “works well with other employees” category.
Weekly also added: “I have worked with seven different city attorneys in my tenure on the commission, and I can say that Shawn is one of the best.” In his goals and objectives, Weekly listed “Admiral’s Cut and a taxi ordinance,”
Smith received a perfect score and no additional comments from Commissioner Billy Wardlow.
Local attorney and former Commissioner Greg Davila also gave Smith a perfect score, noting in the free-form comments that “my performance evaluations of the three positions that the commission evaluates (city manager, city attorney and city clerk) are all scored the same with the employee scored at a (5) in all evaluated areas. Any and all issues I have with the employee that need improvement are discussed one-on-one with the employee.”
But the harsh rebuke Smith earned from the city’s highest official appeared to be a tipping point for the city attorney.
Johnston criticized Smith for “a lack of action on requests and direction by the city commission,” including but not limited to “providing commissioners with requested information pertaining to ownership of Dinghy Beach” off North Roosevelt and continuing to “anger residents and embarrass the Spottswood family.”
The mayor also criticized a lack of action on Smith’s part to “negotiate or take legal action to open up Admiral’s Cut” on Key West Harbor. She added, “Enforcing the lease with the Southernmost Hotel LTD for the pocket park at 1400 Duval St. continues to be ignored by the city attorney,” and “to date (four years later) $0 rent has been collected by the City of Key West.”
Johnston was even harsher concerning Smith’s ability to work with the public and employees.
“The city attorney appears to have been in more altercations in the past year with employees and the public,” and that “the city manager, Planning Director, Strategic Planning consultant, and the recently terminated Affordable Housing Director Dmitria Simpson have also been consistent recipients of the city attorney’s ire.”
Another point of contention for the mayor was a lack of visibility within the city and community. She was upset by the “legal department’s lack of participation in the city’s 2021 Annual Report,” writing “it was as if this department is not a part of City Hall. This is in stark contrast to the [Monroe] County Attorney’s visibility and connectivity within the community.” Johnston added she “expected more from the city’s highest-paid employee.”
One bright point came under Litigation/Administrative Proceedings, with Johnston saying the city attorney and previous assistant city attorney had “done an excellent job of defending the City of Key West retaining its 300 early evacuation BPAS units” and keeping fees during the recent cruise ship referendum “within expectations.”
In her Summary Rating, Johnston said Smith “Met Job Standards,” but that everybody can “do a better job of serving our citizens — including the city attorney.”
Johnston gave Smith four specific goals and objectives to be achieved before the next evaluation period, including negotiating the opening of Admiral’s Cut in the next six months and bringing a new lease forward to the commission for the Southernmost House LTD by January 2023.
She also asked that Smith “work collaboratively with our Planning and Housing Director, city manager and licensing, the entire commission and public stakeholders to develop an effective affordable housing ordinance.”
Smith abruptly resigned in a letter to the mayor and commissioners on Nov. 9, saying, “I cannot remain quiet any longer and watch the city devolve into a mayor-run style of government rather than the manager-commission form called for in our charter.”
Smith also said that “To say we are internally dysfunctional is an understatement. Worst of all is the rarity in which the truth enters the mayor’s vocabulary.”
Smith agreed to remain for the 120-day transitional period required in his contract and has accepted a position as co-counsel with the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority.