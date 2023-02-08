The City of Key West received five applications for city attorney, replacing longtime city barrister Shawn Smith, who resigned abruptly in November.
Applications closed on Feb. 2, and under the search criteria, city HR director Samantha Farist provided the applicants’ complete packages — in the order they were received — to members of a city commission-appointed screening advisory board.
Charged with vetting and recommending a choice, the board consists of local attorneys Greg Oropeza, Richard McChesney, Erica Sterling, Greg Davila, former judge Wayne Miller, Jennifer Sanchez and City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
Former Assistant City Attorney — now the interim — Ron Ramnsingh was the first to apply. He was followed by Zoltan Pinter (Cudjoe Key), Stephen Dimando (Key West), Suhail Chhabra (Tallahassee) and Ralf Brookes (Cape Coral.)
In an email obtained by the Keys Citizen, Farist also provided the committee with an HR perspective on each candidate concerning their knowledge, skills, and abilities.
“A brief overview from my perspective of the City’s K/S/A/Q: None of the candidates are requesting veteran’s preference. None of the candidates have been convicted of a criminal offense,” wrote Farist. “According to the applications submitted, Mr. Ramsingh and Mr. Brookes possess all (6) of the major requirements.”
Those primary criteria included possessing a law degree (J.D.) from an accredited law school; being a member of the Florida Bar; having a license/certification to practice law in the State of Florida; admission to practice or obtain certification within 12 months of hire before the U.S.District Court for the Southern District of Florida; and have 10 or more years minimum of prior related work experience.
Serving as the Chief Assistant City Attorney for the last six years, Ramsingh joined as an assistant city attorney in 2007. Ramsingh studied Criminal Justice at the University of Florida and received his J.D. from St. Thomas University. Recommendations included in his application came from former Chief Assistant City Attorney Larry Erskine, former City Commissioner Harry Bethel, Bender & Associates Architects, Curry Blackwell, Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay and others.
Dimando was recently dismissed from the City of Key West, and current policy disqualifies him from applying for any city position for six months.
Brookes currently maintains a private practice in Cape Coral but has extensive experience advising municipal governments, including Naples and Yankeetown, as well as Madeira, St. Petersburg and Bradenton beaches. From 1992 to 1998, Brookes served as Monroe County’s Land Use Litigation Counsel. He listed references, including former Monroe County Sherriff J. Allison DeFoor, attorney Wayne LaRue Smith and former Key West attorney Ray Allen. After attending the University of Miami for his Marine Sciences and Geology undergraduate degree, Brookes received his law degree from the University of Florida.
Candidate Pinter hails from Cudjoe Key. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he received his J.D. from the University of Miami. Pinter helms a private consulting firm focusing on the agricultural industry. That followed a long career with Delmonte Fresh Produce, advising on legal issues relating to $4 billion in corporate business interests.
The final candidate, Chhabra, is a graduate of Florida State University and still resides in Tallahassee. His references included Monroe County Attorney Bob Schillinger, counsel for the Florida Ethics Commission Steven Zuilkowski and Florida First Finance Corporation CEO Todd Kocourek.
The city attorney screening advisory group meets on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 10 a.m. at City Hall, located at 1300 White St., to discuss applicants. Interested parties may also attend by Zoom at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.