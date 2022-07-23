The Key West City Commission approved a proposal Friday to expand one of Key West’s largest affordable workforce housing complexes by an additional 48 units.
The commission agreed to add an additional 48 units to the Peary Court apartments, taking the number of units there from 160 to 208. The project includes 33 new two-bedroom townhome units and converting 15 current two-bedroom units into 30 new one-bedroom units, according to the owner Jeff Cornfield. One-bedroom units are the greatest need right now, Cornfield said.
One of the issues the city had to resolve regarded four of the units not complying with deed restrictions placed on the unit in exchange for $12 million in Monroe County Land Authority funds.
In February, the city Planning Board recommended that the request for a major modification to a major development plan be approved with conditions. The City of Key West subsequently received additional information regarding non-compliance with the property’s affordable housing deed restriction. Cornfield is not currently in compliance with state income guidelines when it comes to four of the units at Peary Court, city officials said this week. Some of the tenants of the four units were qualified as “unrelated roommates” and their household income exceeds 160% average median income.
The city’s Planning Department recommended additional conditions that include “the applicant shall develop and implement a Housing Compliance Plan together with the Housing Authority and the Monroe County Land Authority and the City of Key West to ensure compliance with the Declaration of Affordable Housing Restrictions (deed restriction) for Peary Court,” a city memo stated.
The plan shall ensure compliance with Florida Statutes applicable to Land Authority funding. The Housing Compliance Plan would include a transition period and 100% rehousing strategy for any and all tenants in the units that are not in compliance, the memo stated. The transition period would be stated in the plan, but shall ensure compliance within at most one year of the effective date of the resolution, city planning staff recommended.
Also, the Planning Department received a letter of objection including a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archeological report on the sensitivity of the property in relation to the adjacent historic Key West Post Cemetery, according to a city memorandum on the proposal.
City Commissioner Sam Kaufman questioned some rent prices and whether the project is a good use of BPAS (Building Permit Allocation System) units, which are needed to turn vacant land into homes and are in high demand. Kaufman voted against the proposal.
Peary Court is a 24-acre property that had been used as U.S. Army barracks dating as far back as the mid-19th century and redeveloped in the early 1990s to 160 U.S. Navy housing units. The property also housed a 10,000-square-foot bank building occupied by Keys Federal Credit Union that was demolished in 2013. The site of the bank building is now proposed to be redeveloped to include some new residential units and an open green area for recreational space.
In 2012, the Navy sold the property to a non-governmental entity, thus making it subject to local zoning control. The City Commission adopted Ordinance 12-33 in September 2012, which established the HSMDR zoning district for Peary Court, as well as set aside 48 affordable building permit allocation system (BPAS) units by recommendation of the State Department of Economic Opportunity to satisfy the 30% affordable housing requirements. The total allowed maximum density is 208 units.
Presently, the property is partially governed by a development agreement approved by the city for the former owner and has a site plan for construction of the 48 BPAS unit involving new structures and revisions to the landscaping and drainage systems.
Based upon zoning, the former owner received approval of the development agreement for adding the 48 units, along with the anticipation that the remaining original 160 units would be converted to market rate housing. In May 2016, the City Commission voted to allocate $12.5 million of its Monroe County Comprehensive Plan Land Authority funds set aside for affordable housing to the current owner so that the entire property could be converted to affordable housing.