The Key West City Commission approved a proposal Friday to expand one of Key West’s largest affordable workforce housing complexes by an additional 48 units.

The commission agreed to add an additional 48 units to the Peary Court apartments, taking the number of units there from 160 to 208. The project includes 33 new two-bedroom townhome units and converting 15 current two-bedroom units into 30 new one-bedroom units, according to the owner Jeff Cornfield. One-bedroom units are the greatest need right now, Cornfield said.

