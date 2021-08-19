The Key West City Commission, in a marathon 4½-hour meeting Tuesday night, voted to approve an increase to residential and commercial trash rates but postponed a decision on Waste Management’s request to amend its contract with the city.
The commission approved the company’s request to increase the monthly residential rate from $14.31 to $15.67, following an impassioned plea from Greg Sullivan, who oversees the Florida Keys operations for Waste Management. The company had requested to increase the rate to $16 a month, but the city negotiated a lower rate.
The company requested a 5% service fee increase that would cost a medium restaurant $28.41 per month or $340.92 a year for garbage collection and a school $188 per month or $2,256 a year. This example is from an actual account, according to the city. However, the city negotiated the increase down to 4%.
The company is asking to add a recycling processing fee equal to $5.50 per cubic yard, which would increase recycling costs by $305.14 per month or $3,661.68 a year for a medium-size restaurant and $662.19 per month or $7,946.28 a year for a school, according to the city. Again, the city negotiated the fee to $4.40 a cubic yard.
Discussion between Sullivan and Key West Mayor Teri Johnston became heated at times, with the mayor pointing out to Sullivan that recycling efforts have been lacking over the past 5½ years of the company’s 15-year contract.
“This is a contract we negotiated with you. We expected it to be fulfilled,” Johnston said.
“We haven’t missed a day yet,” Sullivan said repeatedly.
“I don’t think that you can said that,” Johnston replied. “We got a report back from not only [Utilities Director] John Paul [Castro] and [Solid Waste Coordinator] Dee Dee [Green] to talk about all the issues, the contract agreements that we had that were not being fulfilled.”
There was brief, unscheduled discussion about upcoming special events in Key West, focusing on the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases in Monroe County and the potential for more with events such as Fantasy Fest, boat races and the city’s Holiday Parade.
Commissioners were passionate about their concern for the health and well-being of residents, but acknowledged there wasn’t much that could be done this close to the events, as well as state law prohibiting mask mandates by cities. Suggestions included the possibility of vaccination cards or some other form of proof of vaccination, and increasing the amount of signage asking visitors to wear a mask.
The commission also discussed an unsolicited proposal Rams Head Key West, which books the concerts at the city owned Truman Waterfront amphitheater, to redevelop and use the old diesel plant on the Truman Waterfront for a restaurant and microbrewery and to host concerts and other events. The discussion later dove-tailed into talk about the 3.2 plan for Bahama Village.
Commissioners asked City Attorney Shawn Smith if discussion on the diesel plant project was premature, as the city had planned to put out a Request For Proposal for the Bahama Village development within a few weeks. The diesel plant is not a part of the 3.2 plan, according to city officials. The 3.2 project may need to go to referendum, Smith said, depending on the direction taken by the city.
Commissioners were in agreement that the 3.2 project needs to move forward. “I’m tired of kicking this donkey,” said Commissioner Clayton Lopez.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman elaborated on the need for the project, which includes affordable housing.
“We have a housing crisis that is of enormous proportions,” Kaufman said. “We have to act, guys, we can’t wait any longer ... Please, please, let’s have a resolution the next city commission meeting.”
Muehlhauser told commissioners the diesel plant project would cost $11 million overall and requested the city contribute $2 million to it, as well as contributing an additional $2 million for cleanup of the area. He suggested the city look into grants and other funding to offset the cleanup costs.
An unsolicited proposal for the Hawk Missile Site by Monroe County Director of Airports Richard Strickland pointed out the need for improvements to taxiway space that would impact a wetland area near the Key West International Airport, and he offered land options to the city in exchange for mitigation of the necessary property. Strickland told commissioners all costs for the modifications would be covered by the airport.
Strickland noted the airport expects to have 1.5 million passengers this year, providing $1 billion in jobs and economic value to the city.
During the city attorney’s report, Smith told commissioners three of four law firms declined to take on the city’s challenge to the state law that effectively negated November’s referenda on cruise ships, but one, the Radey Law Firm in Tallahassee, was interested in taking on the case. Smith told the commission he was prepared to hire Radey, if the commission approved the selection.
The commission had directed staff at previous meetings to prepare a local ordinance that reflects the will of the voters, who overwhelmingly voted in favor of limiting the number of ships and passengers. Commissioners noted several received emails chastising Smith for taking too much addressing the issue of challenging the state law.
“We do need to take the temperature down,” said Commissioner Greg Davila. “This isn’t national politics; we need to take the temperature down on this.”
Smith said commissioners would have the opportunity to talk with members of the Radey firm.
“This is, undoubtedly, the most important issue that has come up in this city in a very, very long time,” said Mayor Johnston. “There was an expectation of something coming forward [from previous meetings] ... Now, I do think we need to move forward, it is time-sensitive; that doesn’t mean we move forward carelessly. We dot all of our ‘i’s’ and cross all of our ‘t’s’ and certainly create a defensible ordinance.”
At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, Capt. Will Benson, a board member with Safer, Cleaner Ships, questioned whether there is a conflict of interest with Radey because the firm has represented a cruise ship bar pilot’s association in the past.
Commissioners also approved an agreement to keep open the financially struggling senior living facility at Poinciana Gardens in Key West.
The agreement calls for the county to kick in up to $600,000 a year for the next three years. The city will put in $400,000 the first year, $300,000 the second year and $200,000 the third year. The Housing Authority will give $200,000 a year for the next three years, according to city and county officials. The Monroe County Commission was set to approve the agreement at Wednesday’s meeting in Key West.