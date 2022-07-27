The Key West City Commission debated the merits of increasing their salaries and the salaries of some staff Monday, July 25, and had its first discussion on its property tax rate and budgets for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.
Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, at the Monday, July 25, meeting, proposed increasing city commissioner salaries from its current rate of roughly $20,000-a-year plus health benefits.
“I am eager to raise salaries to get more people interested in public service,” Johnston said. “We need to stay on par to get more young people involved in government.”
Johnston called for salaries that would be more in line with Monroe County Commissioners, who earn $50,348 a year plus benefits.
“We do as much as the county does, and we are the most important city in the county,” Johnston said of the amount of tax revenue the city brings in. “We need to do more to entice young people.”
City Commissioner Billy Wardlow “disagreed” with Johnston, he said.
“I ran for the love of the city,” Wardlow said. “We are sitting up here because we love the community and want what’s best for it. ... You serve a purpose by being up here.”
Wardlow called the city commissioners’ health plan a “limousine insurance policy,” which should be a draw for candidates, he said. Wardlow reminded his fellow commissioners that four candidates are currently running for the District 4 city commission seat, despite the job only paying $20,000 a year.
Wardlow did say he supported a stipend or some kind of pay for the people who serve on the city’s volunteer boards, such as the Planning Board and Tree Commission.
The city commissioner position “will never be a full-time job,” Commissioner Greg Davila said. He also supported stipends for people who serve on city boards, he said.
Mayor Johnston also discussed the need to bring in more city planners and planning staff, as one position has been open for nearly two years, she said. She asked City Manager Patti McLauchlin to look at a way of possibly providing housing allowances. She cited the Islamorada Village Council recently giving its new village manager a $4,000-a-month housing allowance for the first 15 months of his tenure.
Key West Police Chief Sean Bradenburg discussed the need for more marine officers, as some of those positions had been cut in recent years. Fire Chief Alan Averette requested nine new people. McLauchlin contended that overtime has become an issue within the fire and police departments and that would have to be reduced if the city plans to fill those positions. The city was considering budgeting $900,000 for overtime for the police department alone, but has budgeted four new positions, according to city staff.
Also on Monday, the City Commission discussed two property tax rate scenarios for the 2022-23 fiscal year. The first was a 5% increase above rollback rate, which is the rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as this fiscal year. The 5% increase would result in property owners with a homestead exemption having their property tax rate drop by $5.92 a month, but a person without a homestead exemption would experience a $2.33 a month increase, according to the city.
If the city went 10% above rollback, property owners with a homestead exemption would have their property tax rate increase by .58 cents a month, but a person without a homestead exemption would experience a $9.25 a month increase, according to the city.
The City Commission will hold its second budget workshop at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 27, and possibly a third on Thursday, July 28. The commission will vote on its tentative property tax property and budget at a meeting in August.