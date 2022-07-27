The Key West City Commission debated the merits of increasing their salaries and the salaries of some staff Monday, July 25, and had its first discussion on its property tax rate and budgets for the upcoming fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

Key West Mayor Teri Johnston, at the Monday, July 25, meeting, proposed increasing city commissioner salaries from its current rate of roughly $20,000-a-year plus health benefits.

