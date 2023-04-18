With several significant changes, the Key West City Commission unveiled its new agenda format for its next meeting on Tuesday, April 18.
Incoming City Manager Al Childress proposed the new format at the last meeting, and commissioners agreed to adopt the change.
The most significant difference is that public comment will be held first, before conducting any other business. Commissioners will then approve the minutes of the previous meeting and handle proclamations. The City Manager, City Attorney and department head reports have been moved to the end of the session.
One of several items on the agenda is naming April 18 as Schooner Wolf Day. The Wolf was named flagship of the Conch Republic 39 years ago by then-Key West Mayor and Prime Minister of the Conch Republic, Dennis Wardlow.
The proclamation heralded the Wolf as an icon of Key West. It cited the ship and its captain, Finbar Gittleman, for its cultural and educational endeavors and humanitarian voyages that have delivered more than 80 tons of donated relief cargo to islands throughout the Caribbean and the Bahamas, including Key West’s sister island, Green Turtle Cay.
It was sponsored by Mayor Teri Johnston and commissioners Billy Wardlow, Mary Lou Hoover, Jimmy Weekley and Sam Kaufman.
In other business, commissioners are expected to approve a proclamation rescinding Key West’s sister city status with Anapa, Russia.
The small town on the shores of the Black Sea became a sister city in 1991. The proclamation says the town finds that in light of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, the city must reconsider and rescind the goodwill relationship with the town because recognizing the sister city status shows symbolic support for the Russian government.
This proclamation was sponsored by Mayor Johnston and commissioners Clayton Lopez, Wardlow, Hoover, Weekley and Lissette Cuervo Carey.
Commissioners will also consider a resolution asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to appoint a Monroe County resident to the Citizen Insurance Board of Governors.
“Currently, there are nine members of the board,” said City Attorney Ron Ramsingh in a cover letter to commissioners. “None list Monroe County as their residence.”
Florida’s Chief Financial Officer appoints two members, the Senate President and the House Speaker. DeSantis gets to appoint three members.
“The terms of five board members are set to expire in 2023,” wrote Ramsingh. ”This resolution urges our Legislature to appoint at least one member from Monroe County.”
Citizens Property Insurance Corporation plays a crucial role in Florida’s property insurance marketplace by providing property insurance protection to people who are in good faith entitled to obtain coverage through the private market but cannot do so.
Founded by the state legislature in 2002, Citizens is a non-profit, tax-exempt government entity funded through its policyholder premiums. It is a primary source of homeowners insurance for many living in coastal areas under threat by hurricanes and sea-level rise.
Commissioners are also expected to extend the property management agreement between the city and Rams Head Promotions of Key West for the Truman Waterfront Amphitheater.
Rams Head agreed to the venue pact in 2019, and under the terms, the city can extend it for up to two additional three-year terms.
The Key West City Commission meeting begins Tuesday, April 18, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.