The Key West City Commission voted to delay deciding on the controversial short-term rental ordinance proposed by commissioner Sam Kaufman.
Commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday, Sept. 20, to postpone the discussion to allow city staff more time to research the ordinance and suggest how to improve it. It is the third time the ordinance discussion has been delayed.
Kaufman said he agreed with more time crafting the ordinance but was concerned that something needed to be done.
“Key West is in the midst of a housing crisis like we have never seen before,” said Kaufman. “But we really do need to address this issue.”
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley agreed.
“I think we need to schedule a special meeting to discuss,” said Weekley. “Sometime in early December would be nice before we get bogged down by the holidays.”
A great deal of pushback has been noted from Realtors and property managers who contend that the ordinance would not resolve issues with affordable housing but exacerbate the problem by encouraging second homeowners to simply leave their properties empty when not in residence.
There is also a concern that a deadline of May 8, 2022, has caused a surge in interest to obtain valid business tax receipts necessary for renting. The city has received more than 500 applications to qualify for short-term rental permits.
Realtors have said that the logical solution would be to let the market adjust and correct the affordable workplace housing shortage.
In other news, the commission voted to approve a Planning Board proposal to move forward with researching the possible construction of floating booms to prevent the buildup of sargassum weed at 1405 and 1406 Duval St. as well as 508 South St. The commission voted to support the project unanimously.
The amount of seaweed has been increasing during the past several years. It has been causing respiratory and skin issues among employees, tourists and residents alike due to the toxic fumes produced by the decomposing aquatic vegetation.
“To me, this is a matter of health,” said Weekley. “We need to do whatever we can to protect people’s health with this boom, and if we have the opportunity to pull the plug if it doesn’t work out, we should move forward.”
The commission meets again in a special meeting on Thursday, Sept. 22, to discuss finalizing the 2022-2023 fiscal year budget. Its next regularly scheduled meeting is on Oct. 6. Both meetings begin at 5:05 p.m.