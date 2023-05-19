As city leaders look to begin the budget process for fiscal year 2023 to 2024, revenues are up, and expenditures are down.
City of Key West Finance Director Christina Bervaldi gave commissioners an update at their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 16.
For FY21-22, the city budgeted for $61,707,888 in revenues. The actual total revenues for the fiscal year totaled more than $64,000,000.
Key West’s half-cent sales tax was a large part of that.
“Our tax revenue was over budget by $1.6 million,” Bervaldi told commissioners. “Our municipal revenues were also over budget by $345,000.”
Charges for services were also over budget, but one area that was a cause of concern for the Mayor Teri Johnston was parking.
Parking fees were under budget by $1.2 million, but overage in ambulance fees, cruise ship disembarkation fees and code enforcement fees offset that.
“We really need to take a deep dive into what is going on with parking,” said Johnston. “I have trouble finding a spot in any city lots.”
The mayor said she believes that one main issue in parking fees is that air travel has increased, meaning fewer tourists need parking spaces.
“If that is the case, then we need to include that in our projections in the future,” she said. “Tourism is back in full swing, and if we need to look at that and adjust it, we need to do so now.”
Overall, city operating expenses were $2.1 million under budget.
Those savings were mainly driven by increased openings for city positions and difficulty filling them.
One bright spot also is the number of reserve days that the city has.
The daily cost of conducting the City of Key West’s business is $173,000. The city has enough reserves to operate 86 days without dipping into its coffers.
“This is a tremendous advantage for us,” said Johnston. “The city can operate without seeking loans or raising taxes — uninterrupted. And that is exactly what we could do after Hurricane Irma, whereas the county had to seek a short-term loan.”
The update comes as new City Manager Albert Childress begins the budgeting process. He is currently meeting with department heads to anticipate their needs.
The city will hold three public meetings, including two workshops, during the summer months. Once city leaders approve a budget, it will take effect Oct. 1.
One area of focus for Johnston is forecasting revenues.
“You can’t hit budget without looking at trends,” said the mayor. “We have several initiatives in our revenue stream that haven’t been realized. So you set those goals and don’t follow through … we need to do a better job of that.”
Two items included in the revenue forecast were new parking meters along Whitehead Street in the Petronia area and wedding fee collections for Smathers Beach.
“We got approval to collect the wedding fees two years ago, but for some reason, we haven’t started that process yet,” said Johnston. “We need to do a better job of keeping up with things like that.”
The City of Key West budget workshops are scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, July 24-25, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St.