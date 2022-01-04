Key West Mayor Teri Johnston will give her annual State of the City address, and consultant Elisa Levy will provide a quarterly update on Key West Forward when the City Commission meets for the first time in 2022 on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
Johnston told U.S. 1 Radio on Monday she was pleased with the past year and has her sights set on the future of the Southernmost City.
“We really had an outstanding 2021, even with the highs and lows that COVID has created for us,” Johnston said. “We had a record year in the city, and many of the businesses had a record year.
“The key really, I think, is the fact we are learning to live with COVID; we had a really rough 2020 ... the vast majority of our residents got vaccinated and boostered. We’re learning how to live — and thrive — in a COVID environment,” Johnston said.
“We’ve got a lot on our plate,” Johnston said. “We will hit the ground running.”
The mayor previously said on the radio the cruise ship issue remains before the commission but will not be addressed until later in the month, when the law firm of Tripp Scott of Fort Lauderdale presents options and a proposed ordinance to enforce the referendums voted on by the public in November 2020 but negated by the state Legislature.
Johnston also said the city plans to continue working toward its six strategic objections set last year, noting movement on issues such as city employee pay, Mallory Square and Duval Street renovations and the 3.2 affordable housing proposal.
A special election to decide whether the city should lease the land in Bahama Village to a non-profit group for 99 years for affordable housing is set for Tuesday, Jan. 18.
“The mark of a good city is not only look at your successes, but look at where we can do better,” Johnston said.
Levy’s consulting firm has spearheaded Key West Forward, providing the city with a three-year strategic plan. The six priorities set in the plan include affordable housing, sea level rise, streets and sidewalks, environmental protection, cleanliness and traffic and pedestrian friendliness.
Commissioners will also hear reports from City Manager Patti McLauchlin and City Attorney Shawn Smith.
A variety of resolutions also face the commissioners, including naming the Key West Station as the Mary Canalejo Building.
Canalejo served as an employee of the City of Key West for nearly 53 years, beginning her career as the secretary to the Fire Chief in 1968 before moving to the Public Service Department from 1969 to 1971, and then transferring to the Police Department in 1971. Canalejo served 11 police chiefs and seven captains during her employment.
Also before the commission is authorizing the Key West Art Center to hold a Craft Show on Jan. 29-30 and AH Monore to hold the annual Taste of Key West on April 25, both events at the Truman Waterfront, as well as allowing the city to pay nearly $800,000 to Monroe County for its share of the Bertha Street/First Street road improvement project.
Two easement agreements were carried over from the commission’s last meeting, for work at 1200 Whitehead St. and 927 Catherine St. Additionally, ordinances regarding funding for art in new construction, sidewalk dining and transient rentals will be up for first reading.
The city’s full agenda is available at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
Tuesday’s meeting will be held at City Hall, 1300 White St. The public can also attend virtually via Zoom by telephoning 312-626-6799, meeting ID: 827 6152 7674, passcode: 117453 or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/82761537674, passcode: 117453.
For Americans with Disabilities Act assistance, call the TTY number 1-800-955-8771 or for voice, call 1-800-955-8770 or the ADA Coordinator at 305-809-3811 at least five business days in advance for sign language interpreters, assistive listening devices, or materials in accessible format.