The clerical snafu that forced the postponement of Tuesday’s regularly-scheduled Key West City Commission meeting is a rare occurrence but when it does happen, it slows the pace of government function.
Due to a mistake in the City Clerk’s office, the regularly-scheduled meeting was not advertised as required by state law. As a result, the commission convened for less than a minute Tuesday evening to explain the mix-up and then end the meeting. On Wednesday afternoon, the meeting was rescheduled to Wednesday, March 31, starting at 5 p.m. The agenda, which includes several potentially contentious issues, will remain the same.
Mayor Teri Johnston said it would have made sense to move the meeting to next week but City Manager Greg Veliz and City Attorney Shawn Smith are both scheduled to be away on vacation.
Veliz said the city is responsible for advertising an upcoming commission or board meeting at least five days in advance to give residents and participants proper notice. While there is nothing on the aborted agenda that needed to be resolved this week, Veliz said postponing the meeting for two weeks slows down everything.
“It puts everybody in a bind. We put in a lot of effort preparing for that meeting,” he said, adding about the mistake. “At the end of the day, we should be better than that. Our citizens deserve better than that.”
Veliz was prepared at the meeting to push back against concerns he would be receiving favoritism if resolution 16 was passed. That resolution requests that Veliz be paid more than city regulations allow for unused sick and vacation hours. Veliz has submitted his resignation to take a position at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority and will leave in approximately 90 days.
Veliz requested a payout for 1,400 hours of unused sick and vacation leave time he has accumulated over his 16 years as a city employee. However, city regulations cap the combined hours for all departing city employees at 960. The 440-hour overage would result in an additional $38,000 above the $121,142 he is eligible to be paid under the current regulations.
Veliz said Wednesday he is entitled to the money and that the previous two city managers were also paid over the capped limits when they retired. He added he had actually accumulated more than 500 hours of unused sick and vacation time but was willing to reduce that number by approximately 100 hours.
“I’m not a big taker of time [off],” he said. “There’s been multiple hurricanes [since he started working for the city in 2005]. Multiple things. You can’t take Fantasy Fest off. It doesn’t leave a whole lot of time [for vacation].”
Veliz said he had looked into other employees who have left since 2017 with large amounts of unused time. Most of them took extended leave prior to their resignations to bring their unused hours down to the capped limits, he said.
“It doesn’t benefit me or the city to burn 400 hours [of paid time off] in my last three months. I think I should be here,” Veliz said, adding, “I earned those hours.”
Veliz said that if city commissioners do not agree to the extra $38,00 payout, he will begin taking vacation and sick days prior to his end date.