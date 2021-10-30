Another full agenda awaits commissioners at the next Key West City Commission meeting, set for Wednesday, Nov. 3, at City Hall.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin is expected to give an update on negotiations between the City of Key West, interested stakeholders and the cruise lines, which began Tuesday, Nov. 26, with mediation in regard to restricting cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking to protect the area’s unique ecosystem and other water-quality issues.
Also included in the city manager’s report will be an update on Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter (KOTS) project, and the Hawks Missile Site reuse plan, according to the city’s website.
McLauchlin will also give a report on the Sidewalk Cafe program, as well an update on Phase 1B of the Truman Waterfront project and other scheduled public events.
Resolutions on the agenda include urging the State of Florida to designate the canopy of Australian pines in Fort Zachary Taylor Park as an exception to any exotic and invasive removal programs.
According to the group Save Our Pines, the fill came in the 1960s and the Australian pines grew to keep the fill intact. The group states on their website, saveourpines.com, that if not for the pines, the fill would have blown and washed away, and also states that the pines should be “honored, valued and preserved because of their cultural history and that they continue to fulfill their noble function of providing protection, shade and oxygen.”
Two resolutions also on the agenda to be discussed will include directing the city manager to develop a plan to require verification of pump-out services for vessel owners using the Key West Bight dinghy cock. Currently, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is undertaking a rule-making process to implement new state regulations requiring boaters in the anchorage surrounding Key West to move their vessels a minimum of every 90 days. In addition, the state has directed the FWC to perform a study to assess the needs and recommendations for live-aboard and stored vessels in the anchorage areas surrounding Key West. One of the biggest challenges surrounding the issue is the growing problem of derelict vessels, which have been extremely costly to remove.
Two public hearings that were rescheduled from the last city commission meeting on Oct. 19 will take place to decide if two developments, one major and one minor, can proceed. The major development plan sought approval for the renovation of an existing historic mixed-use structure and enclosure of a portion of space between buildings of the property located on Duval Street in the Historic Residential Commercial Core in Old Town formerly known as the Beach Club.
The other is a request for approval of a minor development plan to renovate an existing historic single-family structure and construct three new single-family structures, as well as install an inground pool and a paved parking lot in the Historic Medium Density Residential zoning district and a request for approval to pay a fee-in-lieu to comply with the City of Key West’s Workforce Housing ordinance.
Both requests were postponed for the interested parties to work with city planning staff to resolve issues related to offering affordable housing for apartments that would not be advertised or currently comply with the city ordinance for workforce housing.
The commission will also vote on a resolution in regard to a proposed expansion of the Urban Development Boundary in South Miami-Dade County’s Comprehensive Development Master Plan in an Amendment Application and its accompanying 800 acre industrial project there. It is believed there could be a potential detrimental regional environmental and economic impact, as well as public safety concerns, including possible impacts for the Florida Keys.
The City of Key West and Monroe County are concerned that the proposed expansion of the boundary could negatively impact the Everglades National Park, Biscayne National Park and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, which includes the Florida Reef, which is the only barrier coral reef in North America and the third-largest coral barrier reef in the world. The proposed resolution on Wednesday’s agenda would see the Key West City Commission urging the commissioners of Miami-Dade County to deny the Comprehensive Development Master Plan Amendment Application.
A proposed mediated settlement will be up for commissioner’s approval at Wednesday’s meeting regarding a local resident who had an accident with an electric bicycle in December 2016 on Atlantic Boulevard, when the resident hit a pothole or depression in the roadway and fell, fracturing their heel and ankle. Chief Assistant City Attorney Ron Ramsingh, who has handled the case since its inception, states in the executive summary to be presented to the commission that from what the person provided so far, they are claiming $20,203.98 in boardable damages. Ramsingh states that the most liberal estimate puts that amount at $2,400 per month, or $124,800 for the 52 months to date from the date of injury.
Another resolution for approval would authorize a two-year extension of the contract between the city and Beach Raker, LLC for beach cleaning services, while two other resolutions would authorize a couple of local events for the 24th annual Key West Half Marathon and 5K Run, starting with a registration on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 14-15. An authorization would warrant certain street closures during the event, as well as granting a special event permit authorizing the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within the enclosed area. The other resolution would authorize Wesley House Family Services to hold its annual Valentine’s Day fundraiser at the Curry Mansion, 511 Caroline St., on Monday, Feb. 14, and authorizing the closure of Caroline Street from Duval Street to Simonton Street and Ann Street from Greene Street to Caroline Street, as well as authorizing the sale and consumption of alcoholic beverages within the barricaded area.
Two proclamations will be read, from Zonta for 16 Days of Activism, and a special proclamation for Veterans Day. A presentation from Ed Swift about Historic Tours of America will be given, as well as a presentation from Grieving Families of Youth Violence founder Phyllis Jackson about the program “Stop The Violence,” giving an overview of the mission and goal to bring forth awareness and prevention of youth violence.
The Key West City Commission meets Wednesday, Nov. 3, rather than Tuesday. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at City Hall. It’s also available via livestream at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99. In addition, the public can participate via Zoom by telephoning 312-626-6799. Meeting ID: 847 0639 7045, passcode: 156160 or online at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/84706397045 Passcode: 156160.