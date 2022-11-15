The Key West City Commission is expected on Tuesday, Nov. 15, to receive an update on a proposed software program to help Code Enforcement monitor illegal transient rentals (up to 30 days) around the island in an attempt to crack down on unregulated rentals for Airbnb and similar vacation rental sites.

Commissioners are also expected to discuss last week’s affordable housing workshop, although it did not appear on the city’s agenda at deadline.

City of Key West Seal