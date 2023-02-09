The Key West City Commission took the next steps toward opening up permitting for passenger-for-hire vehicles in Key West with the first reading of two ordinances aimed at increasing the number of independent permits and setting standards for those wishing to obtain them.
The ordinances were read for the first time Tuesday after being pulled twice previously, allowing city legal staff to refine them.
For 39 years, the number of independent PVHs has been limited to eight. The proposed ordinance, brought forth by City Commissioner Jimmy Weekley, seeks to increase that number to 16.
Those interested in applying would have to do so within five days of the ordinance’s passing.
The regulation also dictates that the independent PVH permits would not be transferable, and only one could be held per person.
Additionally, license holders must demonstrate one year of continuous residency from Key West to Big Coppitt. They would renew every year on July 30 of the following year.
Micheal Olanoff, the owner of Oly’s Taxi, provided feedback as a professional driver.
“The current ordinance says that the city manager can pick the method of selection,” said Olanoff. “I have been trying to get a license for 25 years and have failed to do so. I believe a committee should handle it.”
Although the city says only eight permits are available, Olanoff pegged the number at 20.
“Without addressing this, we would be subtracting four permits from that number.”
Olanoff’s calculations included the number of Americans with Disabilities Act permits. Under a lawsuit several years ago, the city agreed to make one ADA permit available for every general PVH permit.
“ADA licenses number at nine. We don’t need more than two in this town,” he said. “We don’t get that much demand, and most are either not taken or aren’t working.”
The second ordinance deals with minimum requirements for PVH holders, a topic that hasn’t been addressed since 1984.
In its current form, the rule would allow drivers older than 21 to apply, assuming they provide the required $300,000 liability insurance. Currently, drivers must be 26 years old to obtain commercial liability insurance.
Other requirements include drivers demonstrating they not only show that they can read, write, speak and understand English to communicate with passengers and understand traffic control devices.
It would also increase fees from $30 to $50 and modify the medical documentation for infectious diseases.
Both passed by a 6-1 vote, with Commissioner Billy Wardlow being the lone dissenting vote. The commissioners referred both ordinances back to legal to clarify several issues.
In other business, the city commission approved a fourth amendment to its contract with Waste Management.
Originally, WM went to the city with a request for increasing rates due to rising fuel costs.
The company initially sought to increase residential rates totaling $16.64 per account from $15.86 per month. On the commercial side, they wanted to increase recycling rates to $4.50 per ton. In addition, the company proposed an additional $4 per ton for hauling out garbage and recycling to their South Florida facility.
The city countered with its proposal, to which WM agreed.
Residential rates would increase to $16.51 per month per account. It also amended the basis for the fuel rate adjustment.
The proposal also required that WM comply with specific conditions, including completing all measures outstanding from the 2021 contract amendment; charging for bulk waste items above twice-per-year collection (up to 2 cubic yards each.); collecting scheduled bulk waste from any site receiving weekly trash service and all canned, non-contractor generated yard waste (up to 10 cans per pickup.)
In addition, WM would share weights and receipts hauled out with the city monthly.
Commissioners passed the increase unanimously but want to discuss the city’s recycling efforts at a future meeting related to the Strategic Plan.
The City Commission meets on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St., in a special meeting to select a new city manager. Members of the community can participate virtually at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.