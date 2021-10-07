The Key West City Commission is again searching for an attorney to represent the city in possible legal challenges to cruise ship ordinances after Joe Jacquot turned down the city due to conflicts of interest with several parties.
At Tuesday’s meeting, Jacquot, with the Gunter law firm, which the city had chosen to represent it in possible future litigation, would not be the best choice because of the conflicts.
In an earlier email message from Jacquot to City Attorney Shawn Smith, Jacquot stated that he could assist in drafting an ordinance, but when it came to the possible litigation, he would not be able to represent the city. On Tuesday, Smith referenced those previous communications, as well as a letter that he sent to commissioners he had received from John Wells of Caribe Nautical Services. Mayor Teri Johnston seemed unaware of the previous communication.
Smith responded that he would make sure that Mayor Johnston would get a copy of the letter and replied, “Essentially, I agree with Mr. Wells that the pre-emption legislation that passed, voids the referendum. That’s why you’re considering ordinances to take its place, but I will make sure you get a copy of the letter.”
Smith continued, “Let’s take what Mr. Wells said, even if we are not sued directly by the cruise lines, one of the witnesses in the litigation is going to be the cruise lines, and he can’t in good conscience according to him (Jacquot), cross examine with a conflict. There’s an issue there. My [question] to you is — what do you want me to do? You told me to hire outside counsel, you told me to hire Mr. Jacquot, if I could. He obviously says he has a conflict. I need direction from this commission.”
Through more extensive discussion between the city attorney and the mayor and other members of the commission, the only other options presented were presenting a draft ordinance from July 20 from the Safer, Cleaner Ships group for a second reading. Some commission members had issues with that, stating they still would feel more confident with an attorney who would be able to litigate if need be.
City Attorney Smith also told commissioners that a referral had been given by a previous attorney recommending a Fort Lauderdale law firm, as this would put the city in the better position to draft as well as litigate.
Another option, suggested by commissioner Sam Kaufmann, was mediation; possibly getting all sides to the table and putting a time limit, in an effort save taxpayers money from the city not having to pay all legal fees that could be incurred.
Ultimately, the commission decided to follow Smith’s advice of seeking to retain a new law firm.
Last November, voters approved three referendums that would restrict cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking to protect the area’s unique ecosystem and other water-quality issues, but state legislators struck down the results of the referendums, citing among other issues that cruise ships are federally regulated and the referendums would violate passenger’s constitutional rights and interstate commerce.
With only four regular Key West City Commission meetings left in the year, and the legislature convening in January, Mayor Teri Johnston said the issue would have to be resolved soon.
In other action, a resolution was introduced regarding a proposed expansion of metered parking spaces in the 500, 600, 700, 800 and 900 blocks of Whitehead Street, and the 200 block of Elizabeth Street, as well as authorizing city staff to work with the state to obtain a right-of-way and construction agreement permit for the proposed metered parking along the state-owned right-of-way on Whitehead.
A Whitehead Street resident who asked to address the commission stated, “I keep asking myself, why does this city want to keep taxing working-class people more? Do they want them to leave the area? Or is it a complete land grab? Or is this because an influential select few have asked the city to do this? Or is it because the city can’t live or won’t live within its means?. The last two years have been a complete cluster for everyone. Now that we see the light at the end of the tunnel, the city wants to kick the working-class people of Bahama Village. The nickel-and-diming of your constituents is getting old. Especially in this neighborhood. Sure, a parking pass for the year costs $120 but for some of my neighbors, including me, it’s a month’s worth of groceries and a car that is mandatory to hold a job for most folks.”
Several other residents of the affected streets voiced their opposition about other parking issues that were reported, including people visiting businesses in the area that are parking illegally in residential spots.
The commission voted to modify the resolution to meter only the 500, 600 and 900 blocks of Whitehead, exempting the 700 and 800 blocks and making them strictly residential spaces. It would be 75%, and not every spot would be residential on those blocks.
The change will result in a $145,000 shortfall in the city budget, noted City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Two replacement blocks will have to be substituted at a later date to make up for the shortfall in revenue, or other options could be considered.