The Key West City Commission on Tuesday postponed voting on approving a plan to place 48 new affordable housing units at Peary Court apartment complex as there was not enough time to review changes to the development agreement with the developers.
There were still revisions being made the day of the meeting, so the commission recessed the July 19 meeting and will reconvene at 3 p.m. on Friday, July 22. On Tuesday, city officials appeared to still be reviewing changes and were not sure if those changes had made their way to the city’s website.
“I don’t think this development agreement is ready for prime time,” Mayor Teri Johnston said Tuesday. “There is not a dire need to vote on this. ... This is an important vote. I don’t think there was enough time to digest the changes.”
Commissioner Jimmy Weekley voiced his disappointment about having to postpone the vote, saying this agreement had been worked on for two years and “everything should have been ready to move forward.”
“I don’t know what collapsed,” Weekley said. “This is much-needed housing.”
A representative for Jeff Cornfield, the owner of Peary Court, also expressed frustration about the item being postponed.
In February, the city Planning Board recommended that the request for a major modification to a major development plan be approved with conditions. The City of Key West subsequently received additional information regarding non-compliance with the property’s affordable housing deed restriction. Cornfield is not currently in compliance with state income guidelines when it comes to four of the units at Peary Court, city officials said this week. Some of the tenants of the four units were qualified as “unrelated roommates” and their household income exceeds 160% average median income.
The city’s Planning Department recommended additional conditions that include “the applicant shall develop and implement a Housing Compliance Plan together with the Housing Authority and the Monroe County Land Authority and the City of Key West to ensure compliance with the Declaration of Affordable Housing Restrictions (deed restriction) for Peary Court,” a city memo stated.
The plan shall ensure compliance with Florida Statutes applicable to Land Authority funding. The Housing Compliance Plan would include a transition period and 100% rehousing strategy for any and all tenants in the units that are not in compliance, the memo stated. The transition period would be stated in the plan, but shall ensure compliance within at most one year of the effective date of the resolution, city planning staff recommended.
Also, the Planning Department received a letter of objection including a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers archeological report on the sensitivity of the property in relation to the adjacent historic Key West Post Cemetery, according to a city memorandum on the proposal.
Commissioner Sam Kaufman said the correction to the non-complying units “sounds reasonable,” but he is not in favor of allocating the proposed 15 building permit allocation system (BPAS) units, which are needed to turn vacant property into homes.
Peary Court is a 24-acre property that had been used as U.S. Army barracks dating as far back as the mid-19th century and redeveloped in the early 1990s to 160 U.S. Navy housing units. The property also housed a 10,000-square-foot bank building occupied by Keys Federal Credit Union that was demolished in 2013. The site of the bank building is now proposed to be redeveloped to include some new residential units and an open green area for recreational space.
In 2012, the Navy sold the property to a non-governmental entity, thus making it subject to local zoning control. The City Commission adopted Ordinance 12-33 in September 2012, which established the HSMDR zoning district for Peary Court, as well as set aside 48 affordable building permit allocation system (BPAS) units by recommendation of the State Department of Economic Opportunity to satisfy the 30% affordable housing requirements. The total allowed maximum density is 208 units.
Presently, the property is partially governed by a development agreement approved by the city for the former owner and has a site plan for construction of the 48 BPAS unit involving new structures and revisions to the landscaping and drainage systems.
Based upon zoning, the former owner received approval of the development agreement for adding the 48 units, along with the anticipation that the remaining original 160 units would be converted to market rate housing. In May 2016, the City Commission voted to allocate $12.5 million of its Monroe County Comprehensive Plan Land Authority funds set aside for affordable housing to the current owner so that the entire property could be converted to affordable housing.