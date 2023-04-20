The Key West City Commission approved the first of up to two three-year extensions for Rams Head Promotions management of the Coffee Butler Amphitheater at Truman Waterfront Park.
The vote was 5-2 in favor, with Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman and Mayor Teri Johnston dissenting after a robust discussion during the Tuesday, April 18, meeting.
Kaufman motioned to postpone the extension to allow new City Manager Al Childress to speak with other promoters to possibly incorporate some of their ideas into the professional services agreement, but Kaufman failed to garner support from the dais.
“The current manager Rams Head, most folks would say they are doing a good job,” said Kaufman. “We know this is a new venue and will take time to build and attract. But in my mind, the question is, ‘is this agreement in the best interest of the city and taxpayers.’ ”
Central to Kaufman’s concern was the fee structure in the contract.
“We have seen at the budget meetings that this is a great opportunity for us to increase and enhance the revenue, we have had that talk for years at the commission level, but it just hasn’t happened.”
The Truman Waterfront Park and Coffee Butler Amphitheater currently receive a $540,000 per year subsidy from the city’s general fund and a percentage of island-wide parking fees.
“We were told as a commission that when the contract renewal comes up, we would address this and enhance the revenue, but we are not really seeing that,” said Kaufman. “We’re coming up on budget; our workshop is in July. I have a question: will we have a pro forma — a forecast — on 2024 revenue?”
Kaufman also wondered why the renewal process didn’t begin sooner, saying he only received the information a week ago and that the process seemed rushed.
Under the current contract, the city receives $1 per ticket for private events or events with tickets up to $40. That increases to $2 for tickets between $40 and $59.99 and $3 for tickets equal to or greater than $60. That tops out at $5 per ticket for those priced at $100 or more.
The city also receives 50% of any rental fees paid to Rams Head by third parties or subcontractors like Mile Market Zero Fest and the Key West Literary Seminar; rental fees are waived for events organized by Rams Head.
A maintenance fee of $1 per ticket is paid to Rams Head, which is paid to the city for maintenance and upkeep of the venue, and for multiday festivals, the fee is charged per day, per attendee.
Rams Head pays no food and beverage or merchandise sales fees and has the right to distribute 100 complimentary tickets for each event, not subject to fees.
Kaufman also had concerns about improvements needed to enhance bookings, including permanent bathrooms, green rooms and the possibility of seeking funding from the Monroe County Tourism Development Council.
Childress said he believes the current contract is better than the previous one.
“Is this the best contract? Probably not,” said Childress. “But it is better than what we had, and everything we requested was negotiated into the contract. It is not a cash cow for the city but enhances revenues.”
Toward the end of the discussion, local promoter Kyle Carter suggested that the commission postpone approval to conduct due diligence, engaging in conversations with other promoters like himself.
“I think you should hit pause and ask for other proposals,” said Carter. “You might get a proposal that would pay the city 100% of the rental fees. I can say that because I am willing to do that.”
In other business, the commission approved an interlocal agreement between the city and The College of the Florida Keys to create a Water Quality Partnership Program to monitor water quality around Key West.
Dr. Patrick Rice from the college spoke on behalf of the program, partially funded by Environmental Protection Agency grants.
“FIU has been conducting a 25-year water quality monitoring project for the Florida Keys,” said Rice. “Water samples are taken, so a chain of custody is observed and sent to FIU for analysis. Parallel to that, we are collecting water samples from the harbor, main ship channel, and a control area at Western Dry Rocks that students are testing.”
Rice said that the most recent grant would expand the water quality analysis to Fort Zachary Taylor State Park and Higgs Beach, looking for endocrine disruptors and chemicals in sunscreen that potentially affect marine flora and fauna, including corals and invertebrates like the queen conch. Additionally, testing will occur in mooring fields to monitor for signs of unauthorized discharge.
Under the agreement, the city will pay for half of the cost of consumables and required equipment, not to exceed $180,000.
The next Key West City Commission meeting will be held on Tuesday, May 9, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St., beginning at 5 p.m.