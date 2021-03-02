A possible facelift for both North Roosevelt Boulevard and Mallory Square are on the agenda for Tuesday night’s meeting of the Key West City Commission.
Two items on the agenda involve improvements to Mallory Square. One is to accept a $168,000 grant from the Tourist Development Council to help pay for a tourism impact study and the installation of multiple sunshades on the plaza. The other is a funding agreement between the city and the state to make $696,000 worth of improvements to the cruise ship pier on the square.
Although Key West is currently limiting the size and frequency of cruise ship visits, the T-pier in Mallory Square that has traditionally taken large cruise ships is in need of some significant structural repairs, according to the resolution on Tuesday’s agenda. While state legislators may overturn those cruise ship restrictions, the pier is still slated for a $3.4 million upgrade and Tuesday’s resolution would accept a state Department of Transportation grant for $522,000, with a city match of $174,000, to execute a portion of that improvement project.
The improvements that will begin if the resolution is approved will extend the pier’s length from 115 feet to 200 feet. New mooring piles, bulkhead caps, stormwater management and multiple repairs are included in this next phase of pier stabilization.
City officials have also agreed to a major renovation of Mallory Square and have put out a request for proposals to consultants to design a new, more user-friendly waterfront square. In anticipation of that project, city commissioners are being asked Tuesday to accept a TDC grant that would pay for both a $12,500 study on how providing shade on the sun-blasted plaza could increase usage during the day and $156,000 — representing 70% of the total cost — toward the installation of sunshades in five locations. Currently, Mallory Square mostly attracts visitors for the nightly Sunset Celebration.
“The newly upgraded facilities and features, including sunshades, seating, and landscaping, will be highlighted and promoted on the website, www.mallorysquare.com, to enhance the number of daytime visitors,” the resolution reads.
The proposed plan identifies five spots in Mallory Square where cantilevered sunshades would be installed, including at the public restrooms on the edge of the square, surrounding the existing covered gazebo in its center, and at three locations, including one along the parking lot, where existing concrete benches are used for seating.
Also on the agenda is a discussion, with no formal action taken, of plans to improve both the safety and esthetics of North Roosevelt Boulevard, which officials are calling a “crucial corridor.” The city’s Planning Department will introduce a proposed citizen questionnaire aimed at setting goals and priorities for the commercial thoroughfare. The questions include asking for input on redevelopment of existing shopping plazas, commercial signage, increased landscaping and whether to prioritize “high-quality design and architectural standards for a Key West feel and charm.”
“The city is committed to accomplishing North Roosevelt improvements in a three phased project, with short range, medium range and long range goals,” according to the proposed initial plan, although no timeline was projected.
“That’s our gateway into Key West,” Mayor Teri Johnston said about North Roosevelt Boulevard. “It really sets the tone.”
The meeting will be held in person at 5 p.m. in the city commission chambers at City Hall, 1300 White St. It can also be viewed virtually on the city’s website, http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov, or on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99.