The Key West City Commission is expected to approve the employment agreement for incoming City Manager Albert Childress at its Tuesday, March 7, meeting.
Childress was selected as the top candidate after a months-long process. The former manager of the South Florida city of Doral bested three other final candidates, who were interviewed individually by commissioners and city staffers.
Under his contract, Childress will earn $225,000 annually and be provided with medical, dental and vision insurance on par with other city employees and a $150-per-month cellphone stipend. His base salary may be renegotiated after his first six months of service.
Childress will receive an automobile for use during his tenure, including the costs of insurance, maintenance and a fuel allotment. If Childress chooses to use his personal vehicle, the city will provide a $500 monthly allowance.
In addition, Childress will receive a $15,000 relocation fee, which must be repaid if he resigns or is terminated in the first six months of employment.
“We worked hard on Al’s contract to keep this top position competitive with his peers,” said Mayor Teri Johnston. “We want to be able to retain top talent in Key West for years to come.”
If approved, Childress will begin on April 3, working with outgoing Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin, who retires in June.
Commissioners are also expected to approve the selection of interim City Attorney Ronald Ramsingh for the top job and direct staff to begin negotiations on his employment agreement.
Ramsingh was named in early December after longtime City Attorney Shawn Smith left to join the Florida Keys Aqueduct legal team.
In other business, the commission will seek to approve an interlocal agreement that effectively swaps city-owned property at the HAWK missile site on Government Road for county-owned Higgs Beach.
The county wants the property for mitigation purposes for a Key West International Airport taxiway expansion.
Under the agreement, the swap would occur within 30 days if approved. Monroe County agreed to build recreational facilities designed by the city at the HAWK missile site or Higgs Beach as part of the terms. The agreement also includes a plan for the county to build an elevated bike path connecting Government Road with South Roosevelt Boulevard.
Critics of the swap were concerned that the county might attempt to expand airport facilities on the north side to better address commercial cargo operational needs. However, the agreement stipulates that the property may only be used for the expansion of the taxiway.
In an extension of the city’s recent effort to expand passenger-for-hire vehicles, commissioners will hear a resolution from Commissioner Jimmy Weekley to oppose Florida HB807.
If passed, the bill would allow PVH operators licensed to operate in counties or cities other than Monroe or Key West to operate in locales outside their home territory without additional licensing or regulation.
Effectively, the bill — if passed — would allow drivers from South Florida to flood the Key West market, further diluting an already stressed business sector.