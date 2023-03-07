City of Key West Seal

The Key West City Commission is expected to approve the employment agreement for incoming City Manager Albert Childress at its Tuesday, March 7, meeting.

Childress was selected as the top candidate after a months-long process. The former manager of the South Florida city of Doral bested three other final candidates, who were interviewed individually by commissioners and city staffers.

manager decision childress.jpg

Childress

2023.03.02 city attorney ron ramsingh

Ramsingh