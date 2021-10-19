An item on the agenda for the Key West City Commission on Tuesday, Oct. 19, may determine the city’s next move in the possible litigation efforts regarding the cruise ship ports referendum.
Commissioners are still searching for an attorney to represent the city in possible legal challenges after Joe Jacquot, of the Gunster law firm, turned down the city due to conflicts of interest with several parties. The issue will again be front and center with a proposed resolution that would authorize City Attorney Shawn Smith to negotiate a letter of representation with Edward Pozzuoli from the Fort Lauderdale firm of Tripp & Scott.
In November 2020, Key West voters approved three referendums that would restrict cruise ships with large numbers of passengers from disembarking to protect the area’s unique ecosystem and other water-quality issues, but Florida state legislators struck down the results of the referendums, citing among other issues that cruise ships are federally regulated and the referendums would violate passengers’ constitutional rights and interstate commerce.
In another item, advice and recommendations for the use of the Hawk Missile site will be given to the commission by the Key West Parks and Recreation Advisory Board. After it was decommissioned, the ownership of the site was transferred to the City of Key West with the intention of it becoming some type of recreational area.
A resolution will also be presented at the commission meeting seeking authorization from the city to apply for a community development block grant for up to $4.3 million from the CARES Act to be used for the reconstruction of the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter. The city has envisioned the reconstruction of KOTS to eventually be a permanent, storm-resistant concrete and steel facility.
Parking will also be back on the agenda with a proposed ordinance that would increase hourly parking rates in metered parking areas from $4 to $5 per hour, with Mallory Square increasing from $5 to $6 per hour. Another related resolution, if approved, would see an increase in parking permit rates for the Residential Parking Permit and the Employee Assistance Parking Permit, as well as adding required sales tax to parking permits and clarifying employee parking lot permit regulations. Truman Waterfront parking permit regulations would also be clarified.
Three proclamations will also be read for the Lights on After School program, Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month and Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
In addition, a resolution will be presented regarding the Key West Triathalon and Tri Conch Republic event, which is scheduled for Dec. 4, from 7 to 11 a.m., at Smather’s Beach. The organizing group is asking for authorization for certain street closures for the event. According to the group’s website, the bike course will be along U.S. 1 by Smather’s Beach. The Olympic distance athletes will have two loops on the course, while the sprint distance will do so once. The run consists of a scenic trek along Smather’s Beach. More information on the event can be found at http://www.triconchrepublic.com.
The Key West City Commission meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99, as well as live-streamed through the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.