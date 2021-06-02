Wednesday night’s Key West City Commission meeting will see the culmination of two ongoing issues that have challenged commissioners.
Because of grant deadlines, commissioners will be forced to either accept or reject a $521,000 federal grant to expand the Mallory Square T-pier. Commissioners had been delaying a vote on the resolution, which would accept Phase Three of a four-phased grant funding program, while state legislators and now Gov. Ron DeSantis decide whether to overturn last November’s referendums limiting cruise ship size and the number of daily passenger and crew disembarkations.
A bill overturning that referendum passed in both the state House and Senate and is on Gov. DeSantis’ desk waiting for his decision.
Residents have voiced concern that the planned $3.4 million total overhaul of the T-pier will enable large cruise ships to dock there in opposition to the vessel size and passenger limits put in place by the referendums.
Commissioners are also scheduled to vote on the second and final reading of a new ordinance regulating electric vehicles, including e-bikes. The first version of the ordinance followed state laws limiting speed to a maximum of 15 mph and allowing them to operate on any sidewalk or street where bicycles are allowed.
The final version includes a clause giving the city one year to do a traffic study to establish a limit on the maximum number of rental recreational e-vehicles allowed to operate on city streets. The proposed ordinance also adds an insurance requirement for all rental e-vehicles and includes “autocycles,” three-wheeled electric motorcycles, to the list of vehicles being restricted.
Also on the agenda are resolutions granting permission for two popular annual events in Key West to resume after COVID-related cancellations in 2020. If approved, the Fourth of July fireworks display sponsored by the Rotary Club of Key West and the Hemingway Look-alike and Running of the Bulls contest on Saturday, July 24, will return.
Commissioners will also discuss the latest efforts by Monroe County Commissioners to help keep Poinciana Gardens Senior Living Community open and an update on how sea level rise will be incorporated into the new strategic plan being developed.
County commissioners have been asked by the Key West Housing Authority to take over Poinciana Gardens because it has not been able to attract enough tenants to pay its operating expenses.
The commission meeting will be held at 5 p.m., Wednesday, June 2, at Key West City Hall, 1300 White St. Interested people can also watch the meeting virtually on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T Channel 99. The meeting can also be viewed on the city website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.