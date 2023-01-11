The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.
Sugarloaf’s retired U.S. Army Col. Abraham Conn is the sixth of nine finalists chosen by the Mercer Group Florida for consideration as the Southernmost City’s new manager.
Conn, the husband of Monroe County School Board member Mindy Conn, most recently served as a Senior Special Agent for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. Before that, he served in the U.S. Army since 1987. While in the Army, Conn served in various positions, ending up as colonel in command of the 93Qlh Army Liaison Team assigned to the Combined Joint Task Force (CJTF) Afghanistan. In that role, he briefed three United States presidents on counter-drug policy and Afghan operations.
“I have 30 years of senior executive leadership experience with the military and, concurrently, 26 years of senior leadership experience with the Drug Enforcement Administration’” Conn told the search committee. “As Mayor and Commissioners, you can be confident that you are hiring an individual with the skills and experience necessary to lead the City of Key West as it continues to grow and thrive.”
Conn said his vast experience working in diverse settings from the local to international levels had prepared him to get the mayor, city commissioners and staff working along with business and community member input to move the City of Key West forward into a bright future.
“I am passionate about government, our city, and its ability to improve the quality of life for residents,” said Conn. “I have a record of success in leading complex organizations and working collaboratively with a variety of stakeholders.”
Conn also cited his experience in financial management, budgeting and negotiation with all levels of leadership as plusses.
Like other finalists, Conn said he is committed to transparency in his administration.
“I am committed to transparency and accountability in city government, and I am excited to be a part of the City of Key West team,” said Conn. “I believe that city residents have a right to know what their government is doing, and I am always willing to listen to their concerns and take their feedback into account.”
He said that he is committed to building strong relationships with city residents, staff and leadership.
“We will work collaboratively to make our city a better place to live.”
With regard to his 30/60/90-day plans, Conn said his first order of business would be meeting with current City Manager Patti McLauchlin regarding the current status of any ongoing issues and problems and upcoming agenda items. He would also discuss the current vision, additions and improvements in regard to what has been successful, such as the Evergreen analysis, internal newsletter, suggestion box and morale boosters like the holiday party and an employee picnic.
He also highlighted progress with workforce housing, Duval Street, White Street Pier and Mallory Square improvement projects as important.
At that point, he would begin meetings with the mayor, each commissioner and department heads regarding wants, needs and future vision. From those meetings, he would create a Top 10 list of priorities.
He said he would also continue to meet regularly with the current city manager, assistant city manager and begin to focus on meeting with the department heads, as well as start to identify areas in the budget where there is room for improved streamlining for better fiscal management.
At the 60-day point, Conn would begin reviewing the current City of Key West Comprehensive Plan to ensure that the character density, intensity and location of all land use provide a sound plan for careful growth and development to achieve a good balance of natural, physical and economic environment to enhance the quality of life for all residents of Key West.
He would also begin reviewing several areas, including public, transportation needs and services, current infrastructure projects, the evacuation and mobilization plan with local federal and state agencies and commercial categories and uses in regard to strictly residential, mixed-use and commercial-use areas.
At the three-month mark, Conn said he’d continue building on the 60-day goals while also continuing to keep in mind the city’s desire to promote its historic character, preservation of its unique residential neighborhoods.
Next, Conn would begin a review of meetings with departments to promote economic development in order to provide new employment opportunities and create sustainability, and affordable housing projects while developing a plan for improving low-income housing. He would also begin encouraging and maintaining a positive business climate.
“In the next two years, the City Commission will lose the veteran leadership it has had with esteemed Commissioners Weekly, Wardlow and Lopez, as they term out,” wrote Conn. “While I will reach out to them for their institutional knowledge, I believe it will be important to have a City Manager in place with the ties, knowledge and friendships garnered over many years of living in the Keys. Those friendships, relationships and knowledge will help me to keep our city moving forward into the next era.”