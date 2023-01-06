The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.
The former city manager of the South Florida city of Doral, Albert Childress is interested in taking on Key West’s top job.
Childress boasts 35 years of experience with local governments and currently serves as Associate Vice President of Administrative Affairs and Government Relations at St. Thomas University in Miami. Previously, he served as the Director of Code Compliance for Miami Beach. At Doral, he progressed through the ranks from Code Compliance to Assistant City Manager, eventually working as City Manager from 2019-22.
The City of Doral was incorporated and is one of 34 municipalities in Miami-Dade County. Home to approximately 75,000 residents, Doral hosts more than 100,000 people who work within the city. The city occupies 15 square miles, operates under a mayor-council-manager form of government, and is the fastest-growing city in Florida and the 11th in the nation.
Childress oversaw a $75 million operating budget, and in 2018, residents approved a general obligation bond 2018 for $150 million that included five major construction projects. The city employs 445 personnel, with the most significant number of employees (180 sworn officers and 54 civilian positions) working within the Police Department.
“Both of my master’s degrees in Public Administration (MPA) from Florida International University and my master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Miami have prepared me for this role,” wrote Childress. “I have continued my professional development, completing the Leadership Training for Executives in State and Local Government at Harvard University in 2017.”
Childress told the committee that he believes his experience and education more than meet the requirements set out by the Key West City Commission.
“I am confident I can utilize my experience and assist in taking the City of Alexandria (sic) to the next level,” wrote Childress. “The opportunity to manage a diverse team of skilled and dedicated employees would be very rewarding. My past positions have given me the skills and knowledge to be successful in this position.”
As with other candidates, Childress provided committee members with his 30/60/90-day goals.
“During the first 30 days as the City Manager of the City of Key West, I would concentrate on getting to know the staff and the business and civic leaders of the community,” said Childress. “With respect to the executive staff, I would first meet as a group, then individually.”
During those meetings, Childress said he would spell out his goals and work on gaining the staff’s trust.
“I would listen to their concerns and frustrations; agree to short-term goals to move the organization forward; build a team environment; and work on improving the overall employee morale,” Childress wrote.
Concerning business and civic Leaders, he said he would meet with them individually to discuss their concerns and determine how the city could better meet the needs of the business community.
Over 60 days, Childress said he would meet individually with the mayor and city commissioners to inform them of his observations.
“I would share the discussions that have occurred in obtaining goals and objectives and ask for input moving forward,” wrote Childress. “The priority here would be on improving the morale and getting the employees to understand the objectives ensuring the employees are engaged. Employees need to understand that they are valued and vital to the organization. Once that is concluded, I would meet with the union leaders to share the plan and gain their support.”
In the third month as Key West City Manager, Childress expects to have a general understanding of City Hall and the community while developing short-term and long-term goals.
“Full transparency is a priority for my administration,” said Childress. “I would have established procedures and a culture of full disclosure. During this time, I would ensure those procedures are followed.”
Childress also said he would review the City Commission meeting process to improve efficiency and engage department heads. Letters to Commission (LTCs) would be established to keep the mayor, city commission, residents and business owners informed of city events.
Lastly, Childress said he would establish the short- and long-term goals and begin addressing the strategic planning process.