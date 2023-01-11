The seventh finalist for City Manager, Brian Geoghegan, was formerly the Township Manager of Howell Township, New Jersey — a 61-square mile town with a population of more than 50,000 residents. The township has been a steadily growing bedroom community of New York City in the New York metropolitan area.
During his tenure from 2017-22, Geoghegan oversaw a $55 million operating budget and a $7.2 million sewer utility budget.
However, he lost his position in May 2022 after the mayor and Township Council began termination proceedings for exceeding the use of the contractual paid time off (PTO) portion of his employment agreement.
The Mercer Group covered Geoghegan’s termination in its internet research, but he did not address the issue in his application.
“I was able to negotiate a resolution to our Affordable Housing obligation,” Geoghegan wrote to search committee members. “During my tenure as a Manager and previously as Assistant Administrator, I initiated several new programs that lend themselves to cost savings, efficient operations through inter-local agreements, and initiatives that mutually benefit the municipality’s coffers and our local businesses, even terminating Shared Service Agreements after determining they were no longer cost-effective.”
Geoghegan said he guided the township’s recovery through the aftermath of Hurricane Sandy and, most recently, during the COVID pandemic.
“Those experiences led to an increase in recovered funding through managing extensive insurance claims and FEMA reimbursements,” Geoghegan said.
From 1994-2014, the retired police officer was the Traffic Bureau Supervisor for the Jackson Township, New Jersey, Police Department. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from the University of Phoenix and a master’s degree in Administrative Science from Fairleigh Dickinson. He has also earned professional certificates in Supervisory Management and Global Leadership Administration Administrative Science and is a Certified Public Manager and Mobile Intensive Care Paramedic.
“Based upon the needs of the City of Key West, I bring extensive experience in general public administration,” said Geoghegan. “And all facets of emergency services and working in a resort area.”
He said he also has experience in finance and labor relations, as well as navigating the FEMA disaster recovery process.
“I have served as an elected Fire Commissioner in Toms River (NJ) and implemented cost savings that reduced our overall budget by 10% in one year without any reduction in services.
“Furthermore, I volunteer for a non-profit by serving on the Board of Directors of Silverton Emergency Medical Services.”
For his 30-day goals, Geoghegan said he envisions multiple one-on-one meetings, including with the city commissioners, to learn their policies, goals, concerns and expectations of the new city manager.
“Additionally, I would request that they arrange to meet with any of their representative constituents, various civic organizations and local business owners to assist in arranging ‘meet and greet’ events,” said Geoghegan. “The public needs to have faith in their local government. Meeting senior members of staff helps reach that goal. I would visit the various areas of the city and the businesses at varied hours to identify peak hours and potential issues. ‘Windshield Tours’ would be requested from the Police Chief and Public Works Director to begin learning the city and identifying any potential problem areas.”
He said the first 30 days would involve a lot of walking around.
“I feel an important attribute of a manager is ‘management by walking around,’” he wrote. Equal to being seen around the city and at city events, routinely walking around City Hall and visiting with employees in their workspace is vitally important to observe the work traits of staff.
“Employees should feel valued for their work and their efforts. I find they will give the extra effort when they feel valued.”
During his first 60 days, Geoghegan said he would begin compiling information obtained in his first few weeks, setting priorities and creating a plan of action that would start to take shape.
“Certain benchmarks and timelines would be identified in coordination with the City Commission,” he said. “As I become more comfortable with ‘how Key West functions,’ I would begin to discuss alternatives based on my experiences and education. I would also begin meeting with other local government entities to discuss opportunities for sharing government services.”
At the same time, Geoghegan said he would dive deeper into the city’s operating and capital budgets, exploring areas for cost savings.
At 90 days, he said he felt creating a succession plan was critical.
“That is something most local government entities do not have,” he wrote. “Departments should have a clear table of organization, up to and including the City Manager.”
He said the change would start to be noticeable at this point, with issues identified and a plan in place for those subjects that couldn’t be quickly addressed.
That is also when Geoghegan said he would start working on the following year’s budget.
“My experience has told me that most Government Budgets can be reduced with little effort. Areas considered ‘discretionary spending’ can most often be tightened up when actual numbers are planned versus the hypothetical or falsely inflated. Debt service can be reviewed to see if there is an opportunity for savings through potential refinancing or potentially accelerating payments if possible. Department heads will begin to implement a ‘zero-based budgeting’ model.”
Geoghegan said he had identified several issues while researching Key West, including the affordable workforce housing crisis and sea-level rise.
“I have had experience with both issues,” he wrote. “First, I successfully negotiated with developers to include a 30% set-aside for affordable housing. Additionally, having worked in resort communities, first as a police officer, then as Town Administrator, I was able to work with engineers toward developing a plan to mitigate the impact of sea-level rise.”