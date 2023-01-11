The seventh finalist for City Manager, Brian Geoghegan, was formerly the Township Manager of Howell Township, New Jersey — a 61-square mile town with a population of more than 50,000 residents. The township has been a steadily growing bedroom community of New York City in the New York metropolitan area.

brian geoghegan

Geoghegan

During his tenure from 2017-22, Geoghegan oversaw a $55 million operating budget and a $7.2 million sewer utility budget.