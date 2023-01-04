The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.
At least a third career military officer has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next city manager of Key West.
Capt. David Burke is the Chief of Staff for the Joint Interagency Task Force — South (JIATFS), which conducts detection and monitoring operations throughout their joint operating area to facilitate the interdiction of illicit trafficking in support of national and partner nation security.
“I am a transitioning (U.S.) Navy Captain, serving as the Chief of Staff at Joint Interagency Task Force — South (JIATFS) on NAS Key West Truman Annex. Passing 28 years of active service, I am eligible to retire this year and am required to retire within two years,” Burke wrote to the committee.
Burke believes 10 years of experience in executive leadership roles (Commanding Officer, Battle Staff Director, and twice as Chief of Staff (JIATFS and Carrier Strike Group 12), give him extensive experience integrating the efforts of disparate teams into unified directions with highly successful outcomes.
“I am passionate about this type of work and the opportunity to serve. I am committed to continued service in the community as city manager,” wrote Burke.
Although serving at the federal/military level for his entire career, Burke said he has had opportunities to work with local officials as an engaged citizen and participant in city events.
“My experience parallels what Key West seeks in a city manager,” wrote Burke.
“Upon arrival in November 2020, it didn’t take long for Key West to feel like home for my family,” said Burke. “We gravitate to the population’s energy, charm and diversity. We have found many opportunities to engage through the Sunrise Rotary and Navy League and by planning events such as the Veterans Day Parade. We also have firsthand experience navigating the housing crisis and extreme weather and were fortunate to become Key West homeowners in 2021.”
Burke said that since moving to Key West, he gained experience with natural disasters, liaising with base and local officials during two tropical storms.
“I have worked extensively with colleagues and community partners to understand and mitigate housing challenges faced by our workforce, wrote Burke. “These are complex issues, and I am driven to be part of the solution.”
Like other candidates, Burke laid out his 30/60/90-day plan.
Within the first 30 days, Burke said he would develop working relationships with city commissioners, the mayor and department heads while understanding organizational climate and processes across the city team. At the end of this phase, Burke said he would be ready to engage partners and stakeholders up, down and across the city.
Within 60 days, Burke intends to conduct a thorough assessment of the health of the city staff as well as a detailed knowledge of Strategic Plan progress along all six lines of effort (affordable housing, sea-level rise, roads and sidewalks, environmental protection, cleanliness as well as traffic and pedestrian friendliness). At that point, he says he would be ready to tackle the city’s budget.
At the 90-day mark, Burke would provide an initial assessment to the mayor and commissioners on the state of affairs within the city. Although he expects incremental adjustments to activities and processes, he said that wholesale change is unlikely.
He would also continue engaging in community events to maintain perspective and accessibility and build, communicate and gain approval for fiscal year 2023/2024 budget.
Lastly, Burke said he would support city employees, determining where they need city manager advocacy while seeking ways to integrate across departments and partners for more complete solutions to problems.