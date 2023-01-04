The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.

At least a third career military officer has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next city manager of Key West.

city manager preview 3 burke

Burke