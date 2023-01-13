The final of nine candidates for Key West City Manager is another career military officer.
Col. Don King, Jr., U.S. Army, is Chief of Staff for Special Operations Command – Europe.
Hailing from Land O’Lakes, Florida, King has a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Troy State University and two master’s degrees: The first is in Business from Webster University; and the second is in Strategic Studies in National Policy and Management from the United States War College.
Before moving to his current position, King served as City Manager and Garrison Commander at Fort Sill, Oklahoma.
In that role, he led the daily operation of the National Historic Landmark, also home to the Field and Air Defense Artillery training complex for the U.S. Army and U.S. Marines.
He was responsible for the safety and quality of life of 88,000 soldiers, their family members and civilians.
King managed policy, planning, purchasing, auditing, emergency services, community services and financial health.
King administered a $190 million operating budget during his stint, supervising a workforce of 1,500. He also prioritized all city resources and liaised with government and public health officials, special interest groups, the Board of Education, industry leaders and the Corps of Engineers.
“At Fort Sill, I led the daily operations with full responsibility for $2 billion in city resources,” King wrote to the search committee. “My role entailed policy, planning, safety, economic development, and financial health. He also secured external funding totaling $150 million for revitalizing affordable housing quality and safety.”
“My actions allowed for the remediation of historical lead paint and the repair of the old central A.C. systems,” said King. “I rescued profitability for Parks and Recreation, eliminating $110,000 in losses and maximizing revenue opportunities. I also improved the overall city cash flow and cut spending by $20 million through an in-depth review of all contracts, renegotiating terms, and establishing a cost and quality baseline. To build energy reserves, I delivered a sustainable, independent energy solution with the support of the Corps of Engineers, allowing Fort Sill to build resources required to maintain power during man-made or natural disasters.”
King said his experience with federal contracts and private funding resulted in $10 million in funding to support additional childcare and family programs benefitting residents.
“My experience with the U.S. Military and the Joint Services as a City Manager/Installation Commander will help facilitate transparent and valued city and military relationships, making me an ideal candidate for this position,” King wrote.
For his 30/60/90-day goals, King said he intended to assess, establish goals and generate specific, measurable, relevant and time-sensitive plans to meet the needs of city leaders, staff, and residents.
In 30 days, King said he would meet with city leadership to understand the city’s vision, goals, future projects and expectations for his role as city manager.
He would also meet with key staff to discuss and define success and leadership style and determine the best way to communicate professionally and collaboratively.
“This is the time to communicate mutual expectations (what I expect and what they can expect from me) and discuss resource requirements for successful job execution.”
At 60 days, King intends to begin meeting and building relationships with national, state, and agency partners that support and influence the city. He would do the same with local community partners, key stakeholders, and leadership.
The last part of his 60-day plan is beginning to develop a community communications strategy to inform and receive feedback by maximizing social media and networking.
King intends to conduct a 90-day review of department goals and plans to determine their effectiveness, while being flexible concerning necessary changes.
He also hopes to set established daily routines, activities, and requirements with a sustainable schedule allowing for effective engagement with leadership, the city workforce, and residents and partners.
The City Manager Search Committee will narrow the nine-finalist field down to three or four final candidates for recommendation to the Key West City Commission by Monday, Jan. 16. Commissioners hope to make a selection by mid-February, make an offer and have a new city manager on site by April 1. To review the complete list of nine finalists and their application packets, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.