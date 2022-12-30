The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications prior to the city’s decision.
Serving as the executive office of NAS Key West for the last year and a half, Cmdr. James Brownlee is looking to stay active upon ending his 27-year career with the U.S. Navy, applying for the top job in the Southernmost City.
A native of Upper Black Eddy, Pennsylvania, Brownlee graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Airway Science Management before joining the Navy and attending Officer Candidate School at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida.
“As a soon-to-be retired Naval Officer with over 27 years of experience, I’m drawn to the City of Key West manager position due to my interest in community management and the opportunity to continue to use my knowledge and skills gained from being the Executive Officer at two Naval installations with the city,” wrote Brownlee. “As the Naval Air Station Key West Executive Officer, I address many of the same challenges facing the city.”
Brownlee believes his knowledge of those issues, combined with the connection between the Navy and Key West, will make him a top candidate for the job.
“As a new resident of Key West, I have seen the incredible connection this city has with the military,” wrote Brownlee. “Many of our challenges are being jointly addressed, and I feel I could continue those efforts as a member of the city’s team.”
Brownlee said he believed the most critical issues facing the city and the next city manager include affordable housing, employment challenges, climate change/sea-level rise, and natural disasters like Hurricane Ian.
Over the last four and a half years, Brownlee said that he worked with city and county officials in Monroe and Santa Rosa counties, improving relationships and maximizing opportunities between the municipalities and NAS Key West and NAS Whiting Field in Milton, Florida. He also helped his posts recover from natural and physical disasters.
In his application, Brownlee lists his core competencies as they apply to the city manager position. He said his strengths include a proven ability to manage timelines and balance multiple deadlines, learn new processes and systems in minimal time, take ownership and work with minimal supervision. He also said he believed he could see the big picture and adapt to changes in dynamic and high-pressure environments with strong decision-making skills and good judgment.
Like other candidates, Brownlee was asked to outline his 30/60/90-day objectives.
In the short term, Brownlee said that he would like to observe all aspects of each department to assess each department’s operational culture and determine each team member’s strengths, weaknesses, and growth opportunities. He also wants to identify “stovepipe processes” and functions and the barriers to implementing more efficient operations. In addition, he wants to learn Key West’s budgeting process and gain the knowledge needed from all federal, state, county and city laws and ordinances to become an effective decision-maker both internally and externally.
At the 60-day Mark, Brownlee wrote he would develop a plan based on his 30-day observations, streamlining processes and ensuring effective communication at all levels. Then he would select team members for cross-functional working groups, developing new processes or evaluating old ones for effectiveness. He’ll then evaluate budgets and develop a strategy to ensure all dollars are captured and earmarked for future use.
In the 90-day window, Brownlee said he’d begin implementing needed changes, re-evaluating observations from his first 30 days, and continuing the development cycle. He’d also receive and provide feedback to commissioners and staff on observations and proposed process changes.
Brownlee said it was important to identify staff as subject-matter experts.
“The first thing I would do approaching all of the challenges is understand that as the city manager, I am not the subject-matter expert on these issues,” wrote Brownlee. “However, my strength is my experience leading teams addressing complex issues. I would ensure that the staff are the subject-matter experts. My primary responsibility is ensuring they have the tools, procedures and time to address the issues and maximize the opportunities to affect change.”
The City Manager Search Committee will provide its top three candidates by mid-January, with the Key West City Commission making the final decision with the new manager onsite by April 1. To view resumes and application materials for the nine finalists, visit http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.