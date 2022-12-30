The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications prior to the city’s decision.

Serving as the executive office of NAS Key West for the last year and a half, Cmdr. James Brownlee is looking to stay active upon ending his 27-year career with the U.S. Navy, applying for the top job in the Southernmost City.

james brownlee