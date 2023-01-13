The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.

Lisa Hendrickson was Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Administrator for Pinellas Park, Florida, until 2022, and is the only female candidate of the nine finalists selected by the Mercer Group Florida to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin.

