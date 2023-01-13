The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.
Lisa Hendrickson was Assistant City Manager and Human Resources Administrator for Pinellas Park, Florida, until 2022, and is the only female candidate of the nine finalists selected by the Mercer Group Florida to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
Pinellas Park is one of 24 municipalities in Pinellas County in the Tampa area. It has a population of more than 53,000 residents and employs more than 560 staff across 13 departments, including police and fire.
In her previous position, Hendrickson was accountable for operational oversight of the city’s human resources, finance and information technology departments. She provided leadership to all 13 departments and served as a liaison to drive positive organizational culture.
She wrote to members of the search committee that the similarities between Key West and Pinellas County, where she resides, are what attracted her to apply.
“The geographic similarities between Pinellas County and Key West are both physically and culturally comparable in nature and weather,” said Hendrickson. “I recently visited Key West for two special occasions and, while there, felt an eager connection to learn more about the city.”
Hendrickson said that with her 20-year career in local government and being a public servant at heart, she found herself roaming and riding in a golf cart up and down the streets, capturing the historic beauty and culture of Key West.
“I talked to other visitors and business owners and acknowledged what most city managers do when they visit other cities,” she said.
Hendrickson holds a bachelor’s degree in Organizational Studies and Leadership from Eckerd College in Tampa, as well as a master’s degree in Master of Public Administration from the University of South Florida. She also holds many accreditations, including a High-Performance Leadership Master Certificate from the ICMA Professional Development Academy, a Florida Public Sector Labor Relations Professional (FPSLRP) Certificate, a Senior Professional Certificate in Human Resources {SPHR) Certification and SHRM Senior Certified Professional (SHRM-SCP) from the Society for Human Resources Management, among others.
In outlining her 30/60/90-day strategy, Hendrickson combined the first two.
“My mission is to adapt, get acquainted and learn. Changes, if any and in time, are intended to improve processes and make local government more efficient,” she wrote. “As a new city manager, it is not my intent to adversely impact productivity, but to support it, enhance it and be effective.”
Hendrickson believes it is imperative to meet with, ask questions, listen to the executive team and have one-on-one meetings with the mayor and commissioners. She also said she felt it was essential to connect with employees, chamber members/business owners and other constituents and learn something from them.
“This will help me to clarify key initiatives, build relationships, and offer an opportunity to expose me to any tensions that may exist,” wrote Hendrickson. “Listening to the team and constituents while they explain their agendas, department or businesses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and challenges are vital to being a successful leader and strategic partner.”
She believes learning about the city organization and its culture, gaining respect for the current processes and procedures, and learning about the current state of affairs are important to understanding where the city is and where it is heading together as a team.
“With the current environment of government employees and ‘The Great Resignation’ looming upon us, retention and employee value systems are a top priority,” said Hendrickson. “I intend to embrace the institutional knowledge that makes up Team Key West!
“While focusing on where we are heading, it is important to acknowledge that the community has already laid the foundation of success to address the city’s challenges of affordable housing, sea-level rise and beautification of the island.”
At the 90-day mark, Hendrickson would meet with the city’s Strategic Planner, Elisa Levy, to get up to speed as to where the city is in the six-point plan of priorities. She would acknowledge how far Key West has come with affordable housing, sea-level rise, streets and sidewalks, environmental protection, cleanliness, and traffic and pedestrian friendliness.
“Reviewing survey and workshop data, plans, goals, and strategies are also equally important,” wrote Hendrickson. “Continuing to navigate as a proactive leader with a long-term approach is required to keep the momentum going. Financial forecasting and funding are of vital importance as we move Key West Forward together and follow the road map that the community has laid out.”
Hendrickson said she applied for the position with great interest, saying she was in it for the long haul if chosen.
“I am not just looking for a two- to three-year job with Key West, but a long-term career where I can apply my knowledge, skills and professional abilities to build a tenured career dedicated to making a positive difference in the lives of those living and working in and visiting Key West,” she said.
“I desire to bring continuity to this position and be an integral part of the community as a leader, a loyal partner, and a role model for integrity and trust as we collaborate to maintain the deep history of Key West and together discover the solutions for workforce housing, sea-level rise, and improvements in infrastructure and beautification.”