The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is taking a look at each of the candidates and their qualifications.

The search for a new city manager is critical for the Southernmost City. With City Manager Patti McLauchlin retiring, the abrupt resignation of City Attorney Shawn Smith and commissioners Jimmy Weekley, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow leaving the dais in the next election cycle, the city stands to collectively lose more than 100 years of institutional knowledge.

ray bossert

Bossert