The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.

The fifth applicant to replace Key West City Manager Patti McClauchlin has previous experience in City Hall: former Director of Planning Thaddeus Cohen.

thaddeus cohen

Cohen