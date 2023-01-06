The Mercer Group Florida recently released its list of nine finalists to replace retiring Key West City Manager Patti McLauchlin. Search committee members are expected to give their recommendations by mid-January. Mercer did not rank the applicants and only listed them alphabetically. The Keys Citizen is providing a preview of each of the candidates and their qualifications.
The fifth applicant to replace Key West City Manager Patti McClauchlin has previous experience in City Hall: former Director of Planning Thaddeus Cohen.
Cohen, who received a degree in Architecture from Kent State University, currently serves as Assistant County Manager for Growth for Collier County. Previous experience includes being Secretary for Florida’s Department of Community Affairs and Assistant City Manager for the City of Pensacola.
“With over a decade of experience as a governmental professional, and most recently as a Department Head/Assistant County Manager of a mid-sized county, I believe I am well-suited for this position and community,” wrote Cohen.
Citing his recent responsibility and experience in Collier County, Cohen said he is prepared to address challenges and share his management knowledge with the Key West community.
Collier County has a total area of 2,305 square miles, making it Florida’s largest county by land area. Framed by 34 miles of sandy beaches, Collier County has a population of approximately 368,161 permanent residents and another 60,000 seasonal residents.
Cohen wrote that during his tenure with Collier County, he led his department’s community response and recovery from Hurricane Irma. Other accomplishments included developing a strategy for creating a 4,000-acre new town with a dedicated affordable housing component and designing a 50-year sea-level rise initiative to provide a more resilient and sustainable coastline.
In Collier County, Cohen oversaw an annual capital budget of more than $100 million and secured $60 million in bonding for stormwater improvements.
Cohen laid out his 30/60/90-day vision for search committee members.
Within 30 days, Cohen says he will meet with elected officials to determine the manager’s role during commission meetings and develop an understanding of each commissioner’s priorities and how they align with the city’s Strategic Plan. He would also better understand the commission’s agenda development, identifying significant issues and their timing while managing the agenda to make the decision-making more productive.
“One of my first organizational meetings will be with the police chief to be briefed on the department’s issues and their interaction with the community,” wrote Cohen. “I would have met with the directors to discuss how we can demonstrate to the public that their departments can create operational capacity.”
Cohen said that by increasing public value and awareness and discussing roadblocks to success, he could determine how to mitigate them. He also hopes to begin the budgeting process with the current city manager and department heads. Finally, he’d start introducing himself to the community at commission district meetings, business meetings, and forums.
Within 60 days, Cohen plans to identify services, how the city is performing them,and where there are areas for improvement through staff engagement.
“I would focus on moving away from Best Practices to Next Practices,” Cohen wrote. “Next Practices are about tomorrow. We would begin to put together information to uncover the convergence and the implications for the future. This would lead to a scorecard approach to improve operations and performance.”
Cohen also said he would start a monthly Cap Track (capital projects tracking) meeting for a briefing on the status of capital projects with the city’s engineering team and consultants.
“Depending on the issues, the meeting may be inter-departmental with planning and finance input looking at fiscal controls as well as coordination of future projects,” wrote Cohen.
On the 90-day goals, Cohen hopes to develop key performance indicators with city staff to spot areas of weakness to assist in making data-driven decisions on resources, which will be timely as we would be in the middle of budget season. He also hopes to evaluate the work’s true impact and effectiveness.
Another goal is to meet the emergency management director to be briefed on hurricane protocols and meet with Monroe County officials on how to navigate response and recovery. He also wants to review the city’s response to the community through 311 or equivalent systems and how they are being coordinated to provide quality customer service.
Lastly, Cohen said that after several agenda cycles, he and his team would evaluate the efficacy of any changes while reflecting on how significant issues are being addressed.