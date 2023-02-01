The pool is a little deeper for selecting a successor for retiring Key West City Manager Patti McClauchlin after city commissioners included all five candidates ranked by the search committee at their most recent meeting.
As reported by the Keys Citizen at the time, several search committee members failed to follow their charge, ranking in no particular order three candidates from the winnowed field of candidates.
“I am a little disappointed that several members of the search committee didn’t follow the instructions,” said Key West Mayor Teri Johnston. “But I think that is why Commissioners [Jimmy] Weekley and [Sam] Kaufman brought forth two more candidates, both with city government experience.”
Johnston said that the instructions were very clear from the city’s recruiting consultant, Donna Higgenbotham, of the Mercer Group Florida.
“It was straightforward. Rank three in no particular order,” said Johnston. “But when you have several members that don’t pick three, that can skew the results.”
Each member of the Key West City Commission appointed a member of the search committee.
Johnston appointed community activist Arlo Haskell; Jimmy Weekley appointed First State Bank Vice President Kurt Lewin; Sam Kaufman appointed retired Health Department worker Peggy Ward-Grant; Billy Wardlow nominated former Police Chief Donie Lee; Greg Davila appointed long-time Monroe County Schools administrator Chris Valdez; Clayton Lopez appointed Bahama Village activist Ken Sullivan and Mary Lou Hoover appointed hotelier Sam Holland.
Valdez ranked one candidate, while Lee and Sullivan ranked two.
Lewin, Ward-Grant and Haskell each ranked three. Holland, also the committee chair, ranked four.
Although Johnston believes the search got off to a rocky start, she said considering the top five candidates makes the process more transparent and robust.
“We often have a very vocal minority in our community that tries to manipulate things, which is not good for transparency,” said Johnston. “But this field gives us an outstanding selection to pick from.”
The candidates, previously profiled in the Keys Citizen, are David Burke (three votes), Abraham Conn (five), Thaddeus Cohen (four), Al Childress (two), Lisa Hendrickson (two) and Don King (two).
“We brought the process back on track. It gives us a breadth of choices with three having city government experience (Cohen, Childress and Hendrickson) and two with military leadership experience (Conn and King),” said Johnston. “It is a good breadth of candidates.”
Johnston said she and the other commissioners are looking forward to meeting with the five candidates and asking the questions posed to the Mercer Group Florida in recruiting candidates.
One of the things the mayor is most concerned with is what experience candidates have had in dealing with sea-level rise.
“We’re the fourth-most vulnerable community in the country to sea-level rise,” said Johnston. “How are we going to deal with that? That is a big question for most residents, especially those that have moved to Key West and bought $2 million homes. We need to provide the goods and services that most residents need and expect.”
Community members will have the opportunity to meet with the candidates at a public meet-and-greet scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 13, from 4 to 6 p.m. upstairs at the Waterfront Brewery at the Historic Key West Seaport.
The City Commission is planning one-on-one meetings with the candidates that week before convening a special session and making a final selection and offer, likely in March. The commission hopes to have a new city manager in place by April 1 to begin the transition process with McLauchlin set to retire in July after 40 years of service to the City of Key West.
“We need to return to a state of normalcy (at City Hall) with a long-term City Manager and City Attorney in place and willing to work together on the business of Key West,” Johnston said.