Members of the Key West City Manager search committee held their second public meeting Monday afternoon, setting a timeline for selecting a replacement for current City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
“On the agenda, it says discussion of city manager applicants,” said committee chair Sam Holland. “But I want to clarify that we aren’t getting ready to sit up here and talk about all these individual candidates.”
Search member Ken Sullivan was concerned that the panel was not consulted on vetting the final nine candidates.
“How did we get to these nine candidates without consultation?” asked Sullivan. “I just wanted to know if local ties to the committee were given the extra weight we felt they deserved. Will we be able to add names that did not make the final list?”
The Mercer Group Florida’s Dona Higginbotham, the consultant used by the city to gather candidates, explained that city staff provided her with the criteria to develop the job description to attract applicants.
Using that criterion, Higgenbotham selected the nine finalists from 43 applicants.
“If there are names on the finalist list that you don’t see, you will have the opportunity to add them,” she said.
“I just want to ensure that the list of candidates represents my best interest of the community,” said Sullivan.
The majority of the meeting consisted of finalizing a timeline for selecting candidates.
Committee members will have the opportunity to review the resumes and applications between now and Jan. 11 and to address any questions or concerns with the Mercer Group.
With the timeline set by Holland, committee members are asked to provide their three top candidates to the Mercer Group, at which point the Key West City Commissioners will take ownership of the hiring.
The hope is that commissioners can tender an offer to a replacement by early February, contingent upon the completion of background checks.
At that point, the Key West City Commission will make a choice and offer a position, with an anticipated start date of April 1.