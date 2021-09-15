The Key West City Commission’s vote on Monday, Sept. 13, to pass the millage rate and city budget was not unanimous. Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman and Commissioner Billy Wardlow voted against the proposed millage rate and budget, but the mayor and four commissioners gave it a thumbs-up.
With a 5.5% tax increase, a homesteaded homeowner would pay $5.33 a month more than this year in taxes, and a non-homesteaded resident would pay about $7 more a month, Chief Financial Officer Mark Finigan said.
The city’s final budget hearing is set for Thursday, Sept. 23, at 5:05 p.m. at City Hall, at which time the millage rate can be decreased but not increased.
The current proposed rate of 2.1360 mills raises $2.1360 per every $1,000 of assessed property value and would generate about $17.2 million for the city in its $68.4 million general fund within a total proposed budget of $207,413,652 for 2021-2022.
Still, about $60,000 in operating expenses were not yet matched with funds to cover them. Finigan said the city’s budget will be balanced by Sept. 23 but certain factors, such as the Evergreen Study on employees’ salaries, were not ready in July, necessitating more adjustments. Implementing the suggested salaries across all positions increases the budget by $1.4 million. Finigan said he’d work with the various departments to find $60,310 in reductions to balance the budget by next week’s final hearing.
“We’d already budgeted 4% [in salary increases],” said Finigan, “but the Evergreen Study required 3% on top of this.” He said he’s comfortable finding savings in expenses since he’s been doing city budgets for 20 years. “I always support rollback, when plausible, but this is the first time we make serious adjustments to wages for everything from foremen to mechanics to code [officers], and more.”
Some proposed new positions, such as an additional assistant city manager, already have been removed, he said, and he’s heard from some employees the salary increases are “life-changing.”
Commissioner Wardlow, who was born and raised in Key West, wants to stay here and is sympathetic to others who feel this way. He served in the city’s fire department for 30 years, retiring as chief, and said when he ran for office in 2009, he promised he would never raise taxes, and thus he voted no on the tax increase. He understands some local residents, like himself, inherited family homes that enable them to live in Key West, and they pay taxes.
“When I was a fire chief, I preferred a sliding scale of pay increases, such as 1% for the top [wage earners] and 4% for the lowest paid — to even it out. This Evergreen Study works for some, but not all.” He also is concerned about affordable housing and fears landlords will pass the tax increase to tenants. “I want everybody to be able to enjoy Key West.”
Vice Mayor Kaufman also voted against the increase, but acknowledged the city’s Finance Department is “top-notch.”
“It’s a policy difference,” Kaufman said. “The government shouldn’t create the need.
“I’m about to start my seventh year as a commissioner, and I’ve consistently been against a tax increase unless it’s really needed. We’re adding 13 new positions, an unprecedented number of staff. There’s $2.7 million in raises — permanent raises across the board and not based on merit or performance. Some of the pay increases are five figures. There isn’t pay equity. I think we could’ve phased in the hiring of new personnel and raises over time, not do it all in one year.”
Kaufman said he understands the challenge of keeping good employees and that some new employees are not paid through the general fund but rather by an enterprise or utility funds, for example.
In July at a two-day workshop, the city initially proposed a roughly 8% property tax increase, but city staff scaled back the increase to 5.5% above the rollback rate by 2.0246 mills, for a decrease of $408,835. The rolled-back rate, which accounts for rising property values, is the tax rate that would generate the same amount of revenue as the current fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30.
CFO Finigan said, in the July budget workshop, the city worked to overcome a proposed $836,500 deficit by generating more income through more beach weddings, such as at Smathers Beach, for which the city receives a fee; additional planning fees; a higher residential annual parking pass fee of $35, and additional parking meters from the 500 to 900 blocks of Whitehead Street and at the 200 block of Elizabeth Street, among other items.