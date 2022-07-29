The Key West City Commission this week tentatively agreed this week to raise property taxes for both homesteaded and non-homesteaded homes for the fiscal year that starts Oct. 1.

City Commissioners agreed to raise the property tax rate to 12.5% above the rollback rate, which is the rate needed to generate the same amount of revenue as the current year. Under the proposed rate, homeowners with a homesteaded property exemption would experience a roughly $4 monthly increase in property taxes. Property owners without a homestead exemption would experience a roughly $13 monthly increase, according to City Finance Director Christine Bervaldi.

