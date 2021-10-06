A committee empaneled to make recommendations about amendments to the City of Key West’s charter has recommended that the city do away with term limits for the mayor and city commissioners and raise the allowed height for affordable housing projects.
The City Charter and District Boundary Review Committee is put together every 10 years after the U.S. Census to look at possible changes to the city’s charter and city commission seat boundries, city spokeswoman Alyson Crean said.
Committee member Dakin Weekley, son of one of the longest-serving city commissioners Jimmy Weekley, proposed the term-limit removal and the committee was split 3-2, with members Marge Holtz and Sue Harrison voting for it and former City Commissioner Bill Verge and former mayoral candidate Rick Haskins voting against the change.
Dakin Weekley cited several studies that concluded that term limits did not achieve the intended goal of bringing in as many new candidates with new ideas challenging incumbent candidates.
“The studies say it is bad public policy and does not deliver on what it promised,” Weekley said.
Instead of running against incumbents, candidates will just wait for term limits to end, then run for office, Weekley said.
Committee member Bill Verge disagreed.
“I think term limits work,” Verge said. “The state seems to be happy with them and I think we are as well.”
Instead, Verge plans to propose a charter amendment that changes how the City Commission is elected. He proposed having three commission seats that would be district-specific and three would be elected citywide, he said.
The committee’s recommendations will go before the City Commission approval and then before the voters. The proposal would not impact those who are currently scheduled to term out in the next several years, Weekley said.
Current commissioners Weekley, Billy Wardlow and Clayton Lopez will reach their term limit in 2024.
Also, Holtz proposed, and the committee agreed, to change the current allowed building height to 50 feet for workforce housing projects, where 70% of residents’ income comes from within Monroe County, built in certain areas of outside of the Old Town historic district, where the height limit is 35 feet. Building height outside the historic district is mostly 40 feet.
Building height has been a controversial issue in the past, with many residents supporting the need to keep large, tall buildings out of the Florida Keys. However, the affordable housing crisis in the past several years has residents and local governments agreeing to modifications of the allowable height limit.