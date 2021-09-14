The Key West City Commission could be facing another long meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14, with an agenda featuring a presentation from Joe Jacquot, the state’s former deputy attorney, an update on the Keys Overnight Temporary Shelter and the City Manager’s Report, which will address the status of the 3.2 acres in Bahama Village.
Contract amendment negotiations between the city and trash-hauling service Waste Management, which have been delayed four times since July, have again been postponed a month. In August, the commission voted to approve an increase to residential and commercial trash rates, but it postponed a decision on amending its original contract with Waste Management, which is set to expire in December.
Jacquot is the Key West Committee for Safer, Cleaner Ship’s recommendation for outside counsel in the city’s challenge to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ signing of legislation that negates voters’ approval of cruise ships referendums in November. The presentation provides the city an opportunity for public discussion of cruise ship regulations with a potential candidate for outside counsel, according to an email from Safer, Cleaner Ships.
A resolution by City Attorney Shawn Smith, however, seeks the city’s approval for Smith to negotiate a Letter of Representation with a law firm for services related to the cruise ship ports referendum, ordinances or issues, and authorizing City Manager Patti McLauchlin to execute the letter upon Smith’s consent.
As part of the resolution, the resume of Samuel S. Goren will be presented. Goren is with the Fort Lauderdale-based Goren, Cherof, Doody & Ezrol law firm, which, according to its website, “has developed a comprehensive local government practice which focuses on representing local government in all aspect off the law.”
“All seven of us said we want representation that represents the will of the people,” Mayor Teri Johnston said Monday on U.S. 1 Radio. “The second, very clear, direction that we gave to city management was the fact that we also wanted an attorney who could craft up an ordinance that was legally defensible.”
First readings will take place on four ordinances regarding the 3.2-acre parcel in Bahama Village that is being considered for affordable workforce housing. One calls for a referendum to lease the property, located at the Truman Waterfront, for up to 99 years, which exceeds a previous charter limit of 20 years. If approved, the measure would be placed on the ballot for Jan. 18, 2022.
At the commission’s last meeting, commissioners failed to grant AH Monroe the lease and development approval for the project. Mayor Teri Johnston and Commissioners Gregory Davila, Clayton Lopez and Billy Wardlow voted against approval, instead requesting the proposal go out to bid.
The project has languished for years, and commissioners noted that frustration at their last meeting.
Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover said, “While we’ve been [working on this,] AH has built properties and re-built properties.” Vice Mayor Sam Kaufman said the commission needs to do everything it can to move forward with affordable housing. “We have people living in their cars. We have people living in sheds. On my street, there are people living in sheds,” he said.
Other resolutions facing the commission include approving the American Rescue Plan Act Coronavirus agreement with the state Division of Emergency Management for roughly $12 million, submitting to the state Department of Transportation a grant application up to $100,000 for the right-of-way beautification of the U.S. 1 entrance to Key West, known as The Triangle, and accepting “Key West Forward — The Strategic Plan for the City of Key West,” submitted by Elisa Levy Consulting.
The Key West City Commission meets Tuesday, Sept. 14, at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 1300 White St. The meeting will be broadcast on Comcast Channel 77 and AT&T U-verse Channel 99, as well as live-streamed through the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov.
The meeting also can be attended virtually via Zoom at https://cityofkeywest-fl-gov.zoom.us/j/82957436817 with passcode 720491, or by telephone at 312-626-6799, meeting ID 829 5743 6817 and passcode 720491.