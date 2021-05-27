Key West has filed its appeal of proposed new federal flood maps that, if approved, would significantly increase flood insurance rates for residential and commercial property owners.
If the appeal is successful, Key West property owners could see an estimated $5.6 million overall reduction in flood insurance premiums.
A coalition of city officials, Fair Insurance Rates in Monroe County, consultants and the Woods Hole Group have filed a 110-page challenge to the 2019 flood maps proposed by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which implements the National Flood Insurance Program. FEMA issued proposed new flood maps for Monroe County in 2019 that increased predicted flood levels throughout the county, particularly in Key West, Marathon and Islamorada.
In Key West, the proposed FEMA maps showed a flood level increase of up to 3 to 4 feet in different areas of the city. The proposed maps pushed approximately 2,000 properties that had been in a designated “X-zone,” where flooding was rarely predicted, into a flood sector. Other properties were reclassified from one zone to one with more significant flooding that, if approved, would also increase flood insurance premiums.
Prior to the release of FEMA’s maps, FIRM began working independently with Ransom Consulting to determine whether there was enough of a legal and scientific case to appeal FEMA’s maps. Key West Floodplain Coordinator Scott Fraser also looked at a preview of the maps in May 2019 and determined that some assumptions FEMA had made did not correlate with the topography of the island.
As a result, Key West City Commissioners in June 2020 gave a $181,000 grant to FIRM to lead the appeal process. Contracting with Wood Hole Group, a FIRM flood map task force did its own research, concluding that FEMA used flood data primarily from the mainland and did not take into consideration several factors that reduce storm flooding in the Keys, including the prevalence of mangroves that mitigate storm surges. FEMA also did not look at the impact of Hurricane Irma in the Florida Keys because that storm took place after the federal agency had collected its data.
“Every part of Key West comes out in better shape than what FEMA had done,” said Rich Hlava, chairman of the FIRM flood map task force. “The overall map dropped [FEMA flood level predictions] by about a foot and in some areas, by up to 2 feet. It’s a significant change.”
As for the approximately 2,000 current X-zone properties in Key West that would be reclassified into a flood district, data in the appeal proposes to reduce that number by about 350.
“We used the best available, more recent data,” said Fraser, adding, “I feel good about the appeal. It’s not so drastic [a change] that I feel FEMA will object.”
In addition to 110 pages, the task force submitted about five terabytes of data in its scientific challenge, a huge amount.
“We had to put it on a hard drive and physically sent it to FEMA,” Fraser said. “That’s what is necessary. You have to have the science and data to back it [the appeal] up.”
“We feel very confident in our data,” Hlava said. “We know it’s much more accurate that what FEMA did.”
Monroe County, Islamorada and Marathon are working on their own, separate appeals of the new flood maps and must submit them to FEMA by June 19. FEMA then has several months to review the appeal documents and data. If it agrees changes need to be made to the proposed maps, it would take several more months to do that and reissue for review by the county and municipalities involved.
But the wait may be worth it for Key West.
“We’re projecting a citywide savings of $5.6 million annually in flood insurance rates,” Fraser said.
Ironically, the new flood maps do not take predicted sea level rise into account. Rather, the maps are an effort to update the flood impact forecast methodology FEMA has used for the past 30 years. FEMA is trying to use more recent scientific methods to better predict future storm flooding around the country.
FIRM is a non-partisan grassroots organization formed to advocate for fair wind and flood property insurance rates for property owners and residents of Monroe County. Woods Hole Group is an international environmental, scientific and engineering consulting organization headquartered in Falmouth, Massachusetts.