As the City of Key West and city commissioners gear up for budget workshops this month, it’s a good time to take a look at what tax funding has accomplished and future projects designed to continue to improve Key West for its residents and visitors.
Health and public safety are the primary duties of municipal government. The crime rate for Key West dropped drastically in 2020 and has been dropping every year for more than a decade, according to city spokeswoman Alyson Crean. Key West Fire and Rescue responded to nearly 5,000 calls for ambulance service, investigated 17 fires and conducted 2,300 fire inspections.
For the safety and well-being of the community, the city spent $3.6 million to repave roads and upgrade sidewalks and will continue improving our roadways into the future, Crean said. Six parks and three ballfields were renovated.
The Transit Department has continually upgraded service to the community through the years by adding more trips for the Lower Keys Shuttle to creating and expanding the Duval Loop. These services not only relieve congestion on our roads, but also provide a vital service to commuters.
Of course, 2020 brought a variety of different challenges, but the city provided $760,000 to local non-profits for COVID-19 relief ranging from rapid testing to rent relief.
The last few years have shown that Key West is on the front line when it comes to sea level rise. This past year, the city invested $5.8 million to install tidal valves and pump stations to alleviate flooding.
But there’s much to be done on the horizon, Crean said. To ensure the future of the island, the city is looking toward investing almost $5.5 million for elevating roads, constructing seawalls and creating infrastructure to protect our water supply.
Some existing infrastructure is aging, and the city needs to plan for a variety of revitalization and renovation projects, including Duval Street, Mallory Square, Bayview Park and the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Pool.
Other efforts on the horizon include continued improvements to the city’s vital wastewater plant. The community needs to reduce waste, and a proposed composting facility would not only reduce waste, but also provide a viable alternative to hauling trash to the mainland.
The community is strongly urged to take part in the workshops, set for Wednesday through Friday, July 21-23.
For reminders of commission meetings and other city-related events, visit the city’s website at http://www.cityofkeywest-fl.gov and click the “Notify Me” button.