Finding a set fee or sliding fee for sidewalk seating that works for all sizes of restaurants in Key West is the goal, according to Key West mayor Teri Johnston.
She added that the “$40-a-plate” restaurants and “$8-burger” establishments all need to be considered when establishing such “Bight Area” fees.
“It’s a good program and we really want to make it work,” Johnston said Wednesday afternoon. “I love the program. I love to see those brightly-colored umbrellas above the tables on our sidewalks. Our city is a haven for people-watching.”
The City of Key West is convening a committee to follow up on a recent workshop regarding sidewalk cafes. The group will meet in early July and establish some recommendations to bring before the City Commission at its July 20 meeting.
Johnston said the committee will consist of three representatives — one each from small-, medium-, and large-sized restaurants. A number of business owners and operators turned out at the workshop, concerned that the city’s fees for placing café tables on the public right-of-way are too high. She said assistant city manager Todd Stoughton, who wrote the city’s COVID-19 protocols, will meet with those representatives.
The sidewalk café permit that will be due Sept. 30 each year currently includes a $100 application fee as well as a one-time fee of $592.20 per seat that will be billed over a five-year span. There also is an annual $500 revocable license fee per seat, according to the city.
“The task force will determine if a sliding fee or one fee that fits everybody is better,” said Johnston, adding that whether or not to have fees also is a consideration.
Items such as proof of licenses, letters of approval from adjacent businesses, and a scaled seating diagram are required from applicants, according to the city.
Johnston, Commissioner Jimmy Weekley and City staff listened to concerns of workshop participants who worried that the cost of impact fees is too large for an industry with a small profit margin.
“The impact fees are holding businesses back from participating and are a lot to ask for a small place,” noted Paul Menta, a business owner who has been active in finding ways to keep small businesses alive through the pandemic.
Johnston noted that working together to find a way to address the concerns would go a long way in building a better relationship between the business community and city government.
Currently, impact fees are waived until October. The city’s sidewalk café permit ordinance requires an application to the city’s Planning Department ensuring that the requirements for insurance and ADA have been met.
City Manager Patti McLauchlin assured the group that all concerns and suggestions would be considered by the committee. She is working with commissioners and business owners to be sure that everyone is well represented on the committee.
Johnston added that Weekley had questions about the “Bight Area” impact fees that required legal information, and research on that is pending. She added that it’s important to assure the fees are affordable for all, adding that the fees “are not a money-maker” for the city.