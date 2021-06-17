The Key West City Commission did something historic Tuesday. The commission agreed to hire the first female city manager in the city’s 200 year history.
It wasn’t on the Tuesday Key West City Commission meeting agenda but the city just hired itself a new city manager, handing the job to Interim City Manager Patti McLauchlin.
The surprise announcement came during a resolution to approve a formal job profile to advertise for candidates to replace former City Manager Greg Veliz, who resigned in March after less than two years in the position.
City Attorney Shawn Smith announced during discussion on the resolution that a selection committee chosen to help vet future resumes had, instead, voted unanimously Monday, June 14, to recommend that McLauchlin be hired as the city’s top manager for the next two years until she retires.
City commissioners, who had been lobbying McLauchlin to take over on a permanent basis, immediately agreed, voting unanimously to direct Smith to negotiate a two-year contract with McLauchlin and bring it to the next commission meeting for approval.
When Veliz left and McLauchlin was named his temporary replacement three months ago, she was almost immediately approached by Mayor Teri Johnston and other city commissioners to see if she was interested in formally taking over the reins. But McLauchlin made it clear she was happy to serve as interim city manager for as long as needed but she was not interested in the top job because she was planning on retiring in two years.
“I was adamant about the two years,” she said after Tuesday evening’s meeting. “I just thought it wouldn’t be fair to the commissioners. I thought they wanted [a] long term [city manager].”
That may have been true initially. But as McLauchlin settled into the position, her management approach became even more attractive, not only to city officials and staff but to the community, according to Johnston.
“There is a new level of calm in the city of Key West,” she told McLauchlin at Tuesday’s meeting, comparing her management style to Veliz’s. “You treat people fairly and equitably. You think before you act. You reach out to the community for input before decisions are made.
“You didn’t change your mind,” Johnston continued. “We changed your mind for you. And the community did with their unwavering support of how you have grasped this position and led the city.”
Separately, most of the city commissioners had at one time or another approached McLauchlin and asked her to accept the city manager position.
“I never liked the word ‘interim,” Commissioner Greg Davila said.
“You had my vote from day one,” Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover agreed.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow thanked McLauchlin for “changing her mind.”
“You know what’s going on. You’ve been with the city for over 40 years,” he told her at Tuesday’s meeting.
McLauchlin began working for the city as a police dispatcher, then moved into the records division. In 2002 she became the city’s director of information technology. Veliz named her as assistant city manager in 2019.
McLauchlin said she was “stunned and surprised” by the outpouring of support she has received.
“There was a lot of community support. I’m excited and looking forward to working in this capacity,” she said. “I’m extremely honored to be the first woman city manager of Key West. That didn’t sink in until yesterday.”
In other action, a resolution granting four requested price increases from Waste Management, the city’s trash hauler, was postponed to the commission’s next meeting on July 20.
McLauchlin said Waste Management requested the postponement. One of the issues that has come up has been 58 outstanding issues where service promised in the contract has not been provided by Waste Management.
“We’re going to whittle that down” before the next meeting, she said.
“I don’t understand and I know the public doesn’t understand why we would make amendments to an existing contract if the taxpayers and the rate payers are not getting something significant in return,” said Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
It is unusual for a service provider to request a rate increase before the end of the contract. Waste Management has asked both the city and Monroe County for rate hikes mid-contract, claiming the COVID pandemic has cut into profits. County officials were leaning towards granting the requests but there has been push-back from Key West officials. City Utilities Director John Paul Castro has recommended against approving the increases, which will add more than $3.2 million in unplanned-for city trash costs over the next eight years. While the current contract ends at the end of this year, it also includes two, four-year extensions.
Mayor Johnston was particularly dismayed at the requested rate increase in commercial recycling rates, which proposed to add a processing fee of 90% of the disposal fee, increasing recycling costs for a medium-sized restaurant by an estimated $3,600 a year and almost $8,000 for a school’s cost.
“Commercial recycling is where we can see room for the most improvement. Only 51% [of city businesses] do it now,” she said, adding, “If [Waste Management] are going to ask for a mid-contract rate increase, they need to offer a mid-contract increase in services.”
Commissioners also heard — but did not comment on or take any action — a proposal from FL Parking Co., the Florida subsidiary of UPP Global, a parking management company, to take over the entire city parking functions. Dan McNutt, CEO of FL Parking Co., said he would guarantee a minimum $10 million revenue base to the city and split anything above that number. The city’s parking revenue has grown steadily over the past several years. It recently returned to pre-pandemic levels and is expected to total close to $10 million in the current fiscal year.
The company would also take over all parking department expenses, which are estimated at $1.32 million in the current fiscal year, including all staffing except for current Parking Director John Wilkins, equipment costs, maintenance, issuing tickets and collecting the fines. He gave no details of how the company would boost revenue to cover its costs and produce a profit after paying the city a $10 million guaranteed base.
“Our experience at improving revenue streams while adjudicating the proper level of enforcement are unmatched and will service the city of Key West both financially and operationally for years to come,” McNutt told the commissioners.