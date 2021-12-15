The Key West City Commission directed it outside legal counsel to work on drawing up a draft ordinance on cruise ship restrictions and instructed the law firm to enter into a formal discussion with the owners of Pier B to amend its current agreement with the city.
The Pier B lease would expire in 2025, but will expire in 2035 because an automatic 10-year renewal clause.
The City Commission's direction came out of Monday's special meeting specifically about cruise ships. Key West voters in 2020 overwhelmingly approved a series of referendum questions that would limit the size of ships and the number of passengers.
In addition to the Pier B lease, the City Commission directed City Attorney Shawn Smith and the law firm of Tripp Scott, the city's outside counsel, to work on drawing up a draft ordinance like others in the state to satisfy the will of the voters in the November 2020 election.
Voters approved three referendums that called for limiting persons disembarking from cruise ships to a total of 1,500 per day, prohibiting cruise ships with a capacity of 1,300 or more persons from disembarking and giving priority to cruise lines with the best environmental and health records. The referenda were subsequently pre-empted and nullified by a bill adopted in response by the Florida Legislature.
Ed Pozzuoli, CEO of the Tripp Scott law firm, briefed city officials on actions taken by his firm, which was retained by the city at its Nov. 16 meeting. Pozzuoli said the firm had reviewed the referendum and its backup, the Pier B agreement with the city, pertinent statutes and information provided from Safer Cleaner Ships and it its comments on turbidity provided to the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, as well as meeting with each city commissioner and Mayor Teri Johnston.
The city faced numerous challenges in proceeding, including the long-standing contract with Pier B.
"It's not just any agreement, it's a development agreement," he said. "And it went through that process to be approved under your city code."
Pozzuoli also noted that, under the agreement, Pier B should continue to grow cruise ship revenues and emphasize upper-market cruise ship tourism. "This is important because the city is actually a party to that agreement," he said.
Other jurisdictions in the state have put reasonable restrictions in place involving their ports and use of their ports, and noted Key West has no regulatory construct in place that governs the use of the ports by cruise ships or others, Pozzuoli said. There are existing local laws in the state that address environmental protections of waterways, reefs and fisheries.
Pozzuoli suggested the commission consider directing the city attorney, along with the law firm, to engage in formal discussion with Pier B to amend the development agreement and "to explore ways on how that amendment would be appropriate in either addressing the size and scope either of the ships or the number of passengers or other means in which to address some of the issues that were raised tonight, either in protection or preserving the reef, waterways and fisheries."
Pozzuoli reiterated other ports around the state have used restoration provisions in establishing their ordinances, and suggested the city could achieve the same through alternative means.
Before the meeting, both the Key West Committee for Safer Cleaner Ships and Mark Walsh, president of Pier B Development, sent letters to Mayor Teri Johnston and city commissioners.
In his letter, Walsh noted that the privately-owned Pier B has been working with the city since 1994, during which time Pier B has paid the city more than $27 million, and warned the city it should not "pursue a path seeking to break the legally-binding agreement" between them.
Also, Walsh noted considerations could be made by Pier B to better align with the referendums voted on in November, such as limiting the number of ships per year and the daily number of passenger disembarkments.
While denying the claim that cruise ships are "wrecking the reef," Walsh said Pier B will be supporting Mote Marine's reef restoration efforts, as well as other environmental efforts in the Keys, and would donate $1 to Mote for every passenger who disembarks from Pier B. The Walsh family would also make a donation for each hotel room rented in their Florida Keys hotels.
The donations, which would begin Jan. 1, would exceed $1.5 million a year, Walsh estimated.
Safer Cleaner Ships, in its email to the city officials, called on the city commission to enact limits on cruise ship operations that apply equally to all property within the city.
The group noted it had offered to meet with Pier B to discuss whether a mutually agreeable outcome was possible. Pier B refused its proposal to implement an independent water-quality monitoring system designed to ensure compliance with state and federal water quality laws, which, in turn, ended any talk of mediation, according to Safer, Cleaner Ships.
Safer Cleaner Ships said, with outside counsel Edward Pozzuoli of Tripp Scott in place, the city should move ahead toward the drafting and approval of an ordinance that will satisfy the voters' clear demands, according to the group.
"The 'direction' which the city is apparently still searching for was plainly established by the November 2020 referendum," the email stated. "That direction was renewed at the July 2021 special meeting, where the city commission vowed to take up an ordinance that would replace the limits preempted by the Florida Legislature and satisfy the rightful demand of the voters."
Public comment, often impassioned and occasionally heated, was held before the commission heard from the law firm.
Key personnel in the challenge spoke Monday, including Walsh and Safer Cleaner Ships president Evan Haskell, and his brother, Arlo, the group's treasurer, as well as their mother, Monica, who received a round of applause from the standing-room-only crowd.
One of the first commenters was local businessman Danny Hughes, owner of Two Friends Patio Restaurant and Pepe's Cafe, who pointed out to the commission Senate Bill 620, currently in committee in Tallahassee, which would give allow businesses to claim business damages from any city or municipality if it enacted or amended certain ordinances or charter provisions.
"According to our attorney, the city may already have some exposure," Hughes told the commission. "If SB 620 passes, the city may already have some liability."
Hughes suggested "Pier B be left alone, it's a private business," and instructed the commissioners to wait for a decision on the Senate bill, which he said was likely to pass the Legislature, to see "what true liability sits here with Key West."
Evan Haskell spoke about the environmental issues brought by the larger cruise ships, specifically the issue of turbidity.
"We're concerned about the water quality, and the water quality violations that are happening, in terms of allowable turbidity limits set by the Department of Environmental Protection," Haskell said, noting he sent the commissioners images of the waters surrounding Key West Harbor following the recent visits of four cruise ships, most recently the 958-foot Norwegian Dawn.
"Each one of those incidences is hundreds of millions gallons of mud being pumped through the ship channel," he said. "The harbor itself does flush fairly quickly, but it's got to go somewhere ... and it gets caught up in our near-shore waters."
He reminded commissioners of the restored water clarify in the harbor and pointed out this was one of the main concerns of the organization.
Historic Tours of America President Ed Swift told commissioners that due to the loss of cruise ships revenues, the city would lose between $500,000 and $700,000, which would need to be made up through increasing residents' taxes.
"Cruise ships, as I've said for over 40 years, have been an integral part of our economy and provided us with year-round business," Swift said.
When asked by Mayor Teri Johnston to give his address, which is required of all speakers, Swift drew laughter from the crowd when he said he now lives in Miami.
As the public comment period continued, the divisions in the community became apparent, with many reminding the mayor and commissioner, as well as City Attorney Shawn Smith, that the current issue is whether the city would support the November referendums. Some spoke on the history of cruise ships in Key West, while others focused on the economic and environmental concerns facing the city.
Numerous speakers targeted the commission and other city officials with claims that they were being disingenuous in supporting the November vote, while other speakers laid the same claims against Safer Cleaner Ships.
Key West resident Michael Berman put the onus for resolution directly on the mayor and city commission.
"The people spoke," Berman said. "Over 60 percent voted in favor of safer, small cruise ships. As far as I'm concerned, you people work for us. Do your job," he said to the applause of those in attendance.
"You hired the city manager, you hired the city attorney; they should do their job," Berman followed.
"We don't need to debate this anymore."
On Dec. 9, Safer Cleaner Ships held a large shoreside and marine rally at Mallory Square to protest the arrival of the Norwegian Dawn at Pier B.
The group organized the rally to “send a message to large cruise ships and their anti-democratic allies,” according to an email statement from the group. Approximately 200 people attended.
In October, the first cruise ship in more than a year docked in Key West, with a medical emergency. Royal Caribbean’s Serenade of the Seas cruise ship transferred the man to emergency medical services, who was then transported to Lower Keys Medical Center.
On Nov. 27, two cruise ships docked in Key West — one at Mallory Pier and one at Pier B. The 594-foot Azamara Quest docked at the city-owned Mallory Pier. The vessel can accommodate 686 passengers and 408 crew members, but reportedly only brought 435 passengers.
The 820-foot Crystal Serenity docked at the privately owned Pier B. The ship, with a total capacity of 1,695 people, 1,040 passengers and 655 crew, would violate the city’s referendum. Reportedly, the ship only brought in 476 passengers.
On Dec. 2, the 782-foot Oceania Marina docked at Pier B, the third cruise ship to bring passengers to Key West in less than a week. The ship has a capacity of 1,250 passengers, with 780 crew members.