Key West Mayor Teri Johnston will propose increasing the size of the city’s housing authority board from five to seven commissioners within the next month, a move the current authority chairman wants to stop.
The expansion of the Housing Authority of Key West board, the first in its 83-year history, is aimed at bringing a more specialized knowledge onto the authority board. It is also an effort to increase transparency on a board where three of its five members have been in place for decades. Commissioner Roosevelt Sands Jr. has been on the board the longest, appointed in 1970 and serving 56 years. Chairman Frank Toppino has been on the board for 30 years, appointed in 1991. Vice Chairman Robert Dean has served twice for a total of 44 years. And commissioners John Parks and Annette Mobley were appointed in 2003 and 2018, respectively.
The non-profit organization usually stays off the radar, quietly building and managing low- and moderate-income local housing, financed by federal and state funds. From its beginning in 1938, the authority has grown from one public housing development and a handful of employees to more than 80 staff managing 1,321 units of low-income workforce and senior housing, much of it rent subsidized. It has an annual budget of approximately $22 million.
Despite the decades of experience of its board, however, the authority has not been building much affordable housing, as its mission describes. Its most recent project was the 106-unit Poinciana Gardens Senior Complex, opened in 2018. And it is currently working with the city to build the new affordable housing development on College Road, which will create 111 new units.
But Poinciana Gardens is on the verge of bankruptcy, unable to attract enough tenants, and needs to be bailed out by Key West and Monroe County in order not to close its doors. And prior to Poinciana Gardens, the last project constructed by the authority was 17 years ago in 2004. Many of its other properties were constructed between 1912 and 1973.
Its other mission, to manage the 12 housing complexes and 254 Housing Choice Vouchers (Section 8) under its care, is also suffering at some locations, according to several observers. Maintenance at the authority-built and managed Porter Place, 301 White St., and George Allen apartments, 1200 First St., has reportedly gotten so bad that authority officials have discussed tearing them down but can’t find the money to rebuild.
“Just take a drive down past Porter Place or by George Allen apartments,” said Mayor Johnston. “They could look so much better. They could integrate into the neighborhood. You don’t want ‘projects.’”
And a fact that was never hidden but little known jumped out into public recently: the age of some of the authority’s board members. [Frank] Toppino is 97. Vice Chairman [Robert] Dean is 89 and [Roosevelt] Sands is 90, according to Monroe County voting records. Commissioner John Parks Jr. is 79 and Commissioner Annette Mobley is 68.
MOVING JUST FINE
Mayor Johnston stressed she values the decades of experience and commitment to service the HAKW commissioners have shown. However, she is taking steps to increase the board from five to seven members to “open it up,” she said. While the mayor is the only official who can appoint housing authority commissioners, just two of the five board members are up for reappointment during her current term: Mobley, the commissioner on the board for the shortest amount of time — three years — is up in August of this year. Parks and Sands’ terms expire in August 2022.
Johnston said the same state statute that created the housing authority in 1938 gives her the authority to increase the size of its board.
“That [state statute] gave me an opportunity to integrate the board with new experience while incorporating the historical knowledge of 134 years,” she said, referring to the long tenure of most of the commission members. “I want to add two positions so we can respectfully integrate that board with people who have specialized affordable housing experience, specialized funding experience and specialized experience in redevelopment. If the city could work with the housing authority, perhaps with some partners, then we could get things moving.”
But things move just fine, according to Toppino and former authority Executive Director Emanual Castillo, who worked at the agency for 30 years, including 19 as its executive director before retiring in December. Toppino said it is the length of his tenure, as well as that of other commissioners, that helps HAKW run well.
“Five members is good because we have short meetings and get things done quickly. That’s why our meetings go so well. We know each other well,” he said, adding, “It’s working fine. “
Castillo, who has stayed on with the housing authority on a part-time basis to help Poinciana Gardens Senior Complex through its financial difficulties, said he believes increasing the board to seven commissioners will “not serve the best interest of the board or the city.” And the long tenure of some of the commissioners was helpful to him when he began work at the authority, he added.
“One of the things I liked was I had an experienced board to guide me,” Castillo said. “We keep politics out of it. When you get politics involved, it really muddies the water and you can’t get your job done.”
As for the age of some of the HAKW commissioners, Castillo said he never had a concern.
“Not a one. I was very fortunate they were experienced board members and if I needed some history, they knew it. They may be up in age and been on the board for a long time but they are still pretty damn sharp.”
One thing city and housing authorities do agree on, however, is the run-down condition of Porter Place and George Allen apartment complexes. Current authority Executive Director Randy Sterling said the authority is putting out a request for proposals for a “physical needs assessment (PNA)” to be done on all HAKW properties to determine their overall conditions, including Porter Place and George Allen.
“Upon receipt of the PNA, staff will present it to the Housing Authority Board and develop a long-term plan for repairing, renovating, or possibly even rebuilding those units. We are also exploring funding sources in order to accomplish the foregoing,” Sterling said in an email. “We anticipate [the PNA] to be completed sometime in the August/September timeframe.”
TERM LIMITS?
“There is a need for a review of where we are,” said Key West Historic Architectural Review Commission Chairman Bryan Green recently about the status of affordable housing in Key West. “We talk all the time about new affordable housing. No one talks about the existing affordable housing and what kind of standards they’ve got and the need to be maintained. What is the quality we’re giving to our residents in Porter Place?”
Green said he has been approached about being appointed to an expanded HAKW board and is in favor of increasing it to seven members.
“I don’t want to be negative about the existing board. But I do believe it is unhealthy for anyone to be on a board for more than eight to 10 years. A rotation is good. It brings a new dynamic and enthusiasm to the tasks,” he said.
“Sometimes boards get comfortable if they’ve been in there for a long time,” said Commissioner Sam Kaufman. “They don’t have the same level of scrutiny and management oversight to ensure compliance and professionalism so that it’s a strong agency, especially in a public entity like the housing authority.”
But any questions about board member competency and commitment are wrong, said City Manager Greg Veliz, who has worked closely with the authority’s executive directors and commissioners. He said the current board has always been responsive to him.
“These are highly respected gentlemen. I would never say that should change,” Veliz said about the current makeup of the board. “Frank [Toppino] has excellent recall. If he says such and such happened, I take it as gospel.”
“I’ve got something to give to the board,” Toppino said. “Ninety-seven is only a number. I get around very well and so do the other members who are older.”
Even if the board is not expanded to seven members, there is also discussion of imposing term limits on not only the housing authority but all city boards. Currently, the only term limits in Key West municipal government apply to city commissioners, who can serve a maximum of three, four-year terms.
Kaufman said he would support imposing the same 12-year timetable on all Key West public boards.
“That seems reasonable to me; having the opportunity for more, qualified residents to take part and renew review of policies and procedures,” he said. “I think it’s a good thing to have more participation and more review.”