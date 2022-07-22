Monroe County airport officials have begun to cut several art and “nicey-nicey,” features, as the county airports director referred to them, from the Key West International Airport concourse expansion plan because of rising construction prices and not receiving a $10 million federal grant.
The cost of the project was originally estimated at about $90 million, but the price tag risen by an additional $16 million, according to County Airports Director Richard Strickland. Strickland cited inflation and rising fuel and construction costs as the reason for the price increase.
Strickland and his team have begun to start doing some value engineering on the project to reduce costs. Cuts to the project include removing a $1.4 million virtual coral reef seascape that was planned for one of the terminal corridors. They have removed a $1 million terrazzo floor, a $1 million administrative walk-over bridge and a $500,000 “big beautiful glass” piece of artwork that depicted the chain of islands.
There are also “some nicer finishes” planned for the security checkpoint that is being removed, Strickland said.
The county does still plan to include them in the design and permitting in case there is some money found for the project, Strickland said.
“We can always bring them back if we decide to,” Strickland said.
The county had attempted to secure a $10 million federal infrastructure grant but was denied, Strickland said.
Last year, Strickland unveiled preliminary plans and designs for a new concourse and other improvements.
Earlier this year, the Monroe County Commission approved a series of request for proposals and qualifications, and loan and grant requests for the project, which is slated to start this year and run through 2024. The project is being funded through passenger fees placed on plane tickets for passengers using the airport, not local sales or property tax, Strickland said.
The expansion is needed to accommodate the increase in passengers, Strickland said. From baggage claim to the departure waiting room, the airport is underserving passengers, officials said.
The new concourse will accommodate a third security check-in line and more room for a baggage pickup area. The departure area will go from 4,000- to 18,000-square feet, Stickland said.
The project includes glass jetways so people will no longer have to walk across the tarmac to get to the terminal.
The design of the project is complete and the county has begun the “final phase of quality and review checks,” Strickland said.
The county plans to award the construction contracts within the next 30 to 45 days, and construction would start 15 to 25 days after contracts are awarded. Construction will last two and a half years, Strickland said.