The City of Key West, on Monday, May 8, will launch one of its most ambitious efforts to increase recycling by local businesses.

The city has chosen six businesses at the city-owned Key West Bight to participate in a voluntary program that will allow the city to work with the businesses on doing a better job recycling and in exchange the city plans to help promote the businesses with the help of the Key West Chamber and other avenues for promotion, said Elisa Levy, who has helped the city launch the program.

