The City of Key West, on Monday, May 8, will launch one of its most ambitious efforts to increase recycling by local businesses.
The city has chosen six businesses at the city-owned Key West Bight to participate in a voluntary program that will allow the city to work with the businesses on doing a better job recycling and in exchange the city plans to help promote the businesses with the help of the Key West Chamber and other avenues for promotion, said Elisa Levy, who has helped the city launch the program.
The move comes at a time when only 50% of recycled material from bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses are being recycled within Key West city limits.
The businesses participating are Fury Water Adventures, Ocean Key House, Conch Republic Seafood Co., Half Shell Raw Bar, Schooner Wharf and the Waterfront Brewery. In addition, environmental groups like Reef Relief, Surfrider and Last Stand, and the trash company Waste Management are lending their support and efforts to the pilot program.
The program started with Levy and city Solid Waste Coordinator Jamie Stafford “secret shopping” businesses at the Key West Bight and “Dumpster diving” to determine what products Bight businesses were recycling and throwing out and how they were doing it, Levy said.
The city’s Utilities Department is beta-testing the Business Recycling Program at Key West Bight. Together, the ambassador and business owner or general manager will create a recycling plan to help the business improve its efforts, Levy said. Improvements include eliminating plastic carrier bags, recycling all small-necked bottles, recycling all aluminum cans from restaurant kitchens, and cleaning out all recyclable containers to prevent contamination.
On Monday, city-hired recycling consultant Natalie Lessa will be in town for the week to train city volunteer “recycling ambassadors,” who are assigned to each business, Levy said. Lessa is a consultant from California from an organization called “Recreate Waste Collaborative.” Lessa will accompany each ambassador to their business to set up action plans, Levy said.
Once training is complete, the ambassadors will visit their assigned business every month to educate staff on the plan, and monitor progress, which will ensure accountability, Levy said.
The program is free and funded by the City of Key West. Each business will receive large decals to put in their windows acknowledging them as part of the Key West Recycling Program. The Key West Chamber of Commerce and the Monroe County Tourist Development Council will help promote these businesses to environmentally friendly tourists and locals, Levy said.
“It’s a simple model,” Levy said. “We can’t wait any longer. We don’t have the luxury of time. I am really excited to see this come to fruition.”
After beta-testing the program for two to three months, the city will make adjustments and changes and expand the program to other businesses across Key West, Levy said.
“This has been part of our strategic objectives for the environment,” Key West Mayor Teri Johnston said. “It was one of our goals to implement it this year. This has been the gap in our solid waste plan for a while. .... We have many obstacles when it comes to recycling, first being space. The businesses that have signed up are very eager and other businesses want to sign up. We wanted to keep it small in the beginning and then roll it out on a larger scale.”
The City of Key West in the past has tried different proposals to boost recycling efforts. In January 2009, the Key West City Commission passed a law that made recycling mandatory. At the meeting in which the ordinance was discussed, the city commission chambers were packed with Green Living and Energy Education members and others urging approval. But the law contained no enforcement or punishment language for those who violate the regulation.