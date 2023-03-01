2023.03.01 e bike workshop advance

An E-bike rider cruises the sidewalk along North Roosevelt Boulevard recently.

 ROB O’NEAL/Keys Citizen

The City of Key West wants to regulate e-bikes and electric scooters, starting with a workshop scheduled at City Hall on Thursday, March 2, at 5 p.m.

Such modes of conveyance have become a hot-button topic among city leaders, including City Commissioner Sam Kaufman.