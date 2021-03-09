Ironically, one of the key qualifications that resulted in Key West City Manager Greg Veliz being hired for the top job in May 2019 — his familiarity with the city and its residents — is ultimately one of the primary reasons he is now walking away from the job.
Veliz announced on Friday he has accepted the deputy executive director position at the Florida Keys Aqueduct Authority. Over the weekend, as the shock of his announcement settled in, city officials assessed their new situation and how they want to move forward.
The hiring process in 2019 was contentious, with some city commissioners wanting to hire Veliz without interviewing other candidates because of his 15-year tenure with the city, including the previous five years as assistant city manager. Other commissioners, including Mayor Teri Johnston, wanted a statewide search for potential applicants. Stressing they wanted Veliz to be considered in any search process, Johnston and Commissioner Sam Kaufman argued that a formal hiring process needed to be established before anyone was interviewed. However, by a 4-3 vote, the commission agreed to offer the top spot to Veliz without a job interview, without an updated job description or required skill set, and with a resume submitted by Veliz the same day he was hired.
Since then, however, by all accounts, Veliz has grown into the job and forged solid working relationships with the mayor, commission and city staff. But the unprecedented events caused by the coronavirus pandemic, plus other unexpected challenges like the cruise ship referendum and a ransomware hack of the City Hall computer system, which shut it down for several weeks last year, made the job increasingly difficult for Veliz. He told The Key West Citizen on Monday morning that while salary was one issue he had with his job — Key West is known for paying many of its staffers less than Monroe County and other Florida Keys municipalities — the stress of having to implement COVID-19 emergency orders on city residents and the business community was particularly hard to shoulder.
“The curfews, the closures; those people I closed down were friends of mine,” he said, repeating, “They were friends of mine.”
“Greg is great friends of a lot of people, a lot of business owners. We’ve had to enact some very serious protective measures on a two-by-four-mile island. We’ve had a spotlight on us,” said Johnston. “We’ve been able to pull it off but not without sacrifices and serious repercussions. And some of the repercussions were between Greg and his friends.”
Those friends included Historic Tours of America President Ed Swift, Two Friends Patio restaurant owner Danny Hughes and former city commissioner and downtown entertainment complex owner Mark Rossi, who all joined several others speaking in favor of Veliz during the 2019 commission meeting when he was offered the job. Not only did some friends call him repeatedly to complain about COVID-19 emergency orders and the cruise ship referendums, Veliz said, he was the also the first call when anything of substance happened. Nights and weekends were fair game.
“It’s taken a toll over the last year,” he said about the city manager job. “Let’s face it, cruise ships don’t play a role [in the new FKAA job].”
While they developed a good working relationship, Johnston said she and Veliz differed in their management priorities. She said Veliz puts loyalty and staff relationships at the vanguard of his priorities, while Johnston puts skill sets and experience at the top of her list.
“We had some lively discussions on that, particularly during the [annual] budget [process],” she said.
Despite some struggles over what projects should be funded and which priorities established, Johnston said she is sorry Veliz is leaving. That sentiment was echoed by the other city commissioners.
“Every week, every month, every day there are difficult decisions that have to land on the city manager’s desk. I though he handled it well,” said Commissioner Sam Kaufman.
“I’ve gotten over the shock but not the disappointment,” said Commissioner Jimmy Weekley.
“We burned out a city manager in about a year and a half,” said Commissioner Mary Lou Hoover. “Nobody could have seen the toll from COVID.”
As for how the process to replace Veliz will go, there is now an existing job description and a commission resolution on the books to go out for a search when the city manager’s office opens up. Several commissioners also spoke highly of assistant city manager Patti McLaughlin, although it is not known whether she is interested in the position.
Commissioner Greg Davila said he wants to open the application process to anyone interested. He also suggested creating an 11-person committee made up of City Hall staffers, emergency management officers and residents to oversee the applications and make candidate recommendations to the city commission.
Commissioner Billy Wardlow said he would support a statewide search but not a national one.
“We need people who know about this community and the state,” he said, adding, “We should start locally before we even start looking at a national search.”